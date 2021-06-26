Top homes for sale in Wellston

(Wellston, OH) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Wellston. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

E 193 South St, Jackson, 45640 4 Beds 2 Baths | $248,300 | Single Family Residence | 2,254 Square Feet | Built in 1866

South Street 4BR, 2 bath beauty waiting for you! Beautiful wood floors and woodwork. Original windows gives character to this historical home. A lovely updated kitchen with wonderful kitchen cabinets featuring granite countertops and soft glide drawers creates a smile on the chef's face. A first floor owner's suite puts a check in the box for the lucky buyer as well as a personal office on the first floor. This home comes with a very nice rear yard and a 20x24 garage. Don't miss this one, it will be awaiting your offer. Offered by Nea S. Henry 740-418-4135 agent for Appalachia Realty

For open house information, contact Nea Henry, Appalachia Realty, Inc. at 740-286-5950

69295 State Route 50, Mcarthur, 45651 3 Beds 1 Bath | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,844 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Hunting cabin, family vacation retreat, rental, or starter home for the handyman. This place offers so many possibilities. The house needs updating but it's usable now with just a little cleaning. It's large enough for a family and small enough to be a simple hunting cabin or family retreat. The 5+ vehicle storage includes garages and sheds, enough for all your equipment, toys and off-road vehicles. The single-wide trailer located out back could be renovated as a rental or simply as a tool shed and shop. The basement is large, flexible and they use to use it as a summer canning kitchen. Still only a 1/2 acre to maintain, no flooding, minutes from fishing on the Raccoon Creek or across the street for the private commercial fishing pond. Moments away from Zaleski National Forest lands.

For open house information, contact Michael Fletcher, LCR Realty at 740-592-3015

209 Anderson Drive, Jackson, 45640 3 Beds 2 Baths | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,720 Square Feet | Built in 1956

This property includes multiple Parcels: H120050004900, H120050005000, H120050005100, & H120050005600. This property sets on a total of 7.07 acres in town. This property will only sell as is and cash/conventional only. The house comes with a generator that is fueled by propane. The house has full basement. Don't miss out on a rare opportunity to own a house on acreage in town.

For open house information, contact Kelly Wiley, Keller Williams Excel Realty at 614-392-5000

680 E Main St, Jackson, 45640 0 Bed 0 Bath | $229,000 | 2,278 Square Feet | Built in 1905

Do not miss the opportunity to own your own building for your business. Great location in the heart of the city of Jackson on Main St. Location, location, location! Agent owned. Call Sally today for more info or for a viewing 740-577-8731

For open house information, contact Sally Patterson, Holley & Associates at 740-286-5459