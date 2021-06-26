Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wellston, OH

Top homes for sale in Wellston

Posted by 
Wellston Today
Wellston Today
 14 days ago

(Wellston, OH) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Wellston. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ADDTh_0ag7OndA00

E 193 South St, Jackson, 45640

4 Beds 2 Baths | $248,300 | Single Family Residence | 2,254 Square Feet | Built in 1866

South Street 4BR, 2 bath beauty waiting for you! Beautiful wood floors and woodwork. Original windows gives character to this historical home. A lovely updated kitchen with wonderful kitchen cabinets featuring granite countertops and soft glide drawers creates a smile on the chef's face. A first floor owner's suite puts a check in the box for the lucky buyer as well as a personal office on the first floor. This home comes with a very nice rear yard and a 20x24 garage. Don't miss this one, it will be awaiting your offer. Offered by Nea S. Henry 740-418-4135 agent for Appalachia Realty

For open house information, contact Nea Henry, Appalachia Realty, Inc. at 740-286-5950

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-10988270)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32fCpL_0ag7OndA00

69295 State Route 50, Mcarthur, 45651

3 Beds 1 Bath | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,844 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Hunting cabin, family vacation retreat, rental, or starter home for the handyman. This place offers so many possibilities. The house needs updating but it's usable now with just a little cleaning. It's large enough for a family and small enough to be a simple hunting cabin or family retreat. The 5+ vehicle storage includes garages and sheds, enough for all your equipment, toys and off-road vehicles. The single-wide trailer located out back could be renovated as a rental or simply as a tool shed and shop. The basement is large, flexible and they use to use it as a summer canning kitchen. Still only a 1/2 acre to maintain, no flooding, minutes from fishing on the Raccoon Creek or across the street for the private commercial fishing pond. Moments away from Zaleski National Forest lands.

For open house information, contact Michael Fletcher, LCR Realty at 740-592-3015

Copyright © 2021 Athens County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ACBOROH-2427991)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eMRbE_0ag7OndA00

209 Anderson Drive, Jackson, 45640

3 Beds 2 Baths | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,720 Square Feet | Built in 1956

This property includes multiple Parcels: H120050004900, H120050005000, H120050005100, & H120050005600. This property sets on a total of 7.07 acres in town. This property will only sell as is and cash/conventional only. The house comes with a generator that is fueled by propane. The house has full basement. Don't miss out on a rare opportunity to own a house on acreage in town.

For open house information, contact Kelly Wiley, Keller Williams Excel Realty at 614-392-5000

Copyright © 2021 Columbus and Central Ohio Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCOMLSOH-221023058)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44DAqH_0ag7OndA00

680 E Main St, Jackson, 45640

0 Bed 0 Bath | $229,000 | 2,278 Square Feet | Built in 1905

Do not miss the opportunity to own your own building for your business. Great location in the heart of the city of Jackson on Main St. Location, location, location! Agent owned. Call Sally today for more info or for a viewing 740-577-8731

For open house information, contact Sally Patterson, Holley & Associates at 740-286-5459

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-10971491)

See more property details
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Wellston Today

Wellston Today

Wellston, OH
39
Followers
135
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wellston Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wellston, OH
Local
Ohio Real Estate
Local
Ohio Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homes For Sale#Toys#Commercial Fishing#Appalachia Realty Inc#Zaleski National Forest#Lcr Realty#Holley Associates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden fires head of Social Security Administration

President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, after Saul refused a request to resign from his position. A White House official confirmed that Saul’s employment was terminated. The move was first reported by The Washington Post. David Black, Saul’s deputy who...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden tells Putin Russia must crack down on cybercriminals

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call that he must “take action” against cybercriminals acting in his country and that the U.S. reserves the right to “defend its people and its critical infrastructure” from future attacks. the White House said. The...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hill

Biden nominates Garcetti as ambassador to India

President Biden will nominate Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as his ambassador to India, the White House announced Friday, a high-profile position that would force the mayor to step down before his term expires. Garcetti was widely expected to be the pick for India, a nation of more than 1...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. military says withdrawal from Afghanistan 90 percent complete

As the Taliban make significant territorial gains in northern Afghanistan, the U.S. military said Tuesday its exit from the country is more than 90 percent complete. The U.S. Central Command in a statement said the U.S. had officially handed over seven facilities to the Afghan Ministry of Defense. It comes...
Miami, FLPosted by
The Hill

Miami courthouse to undergo repairs amid safety concerns

The Miami-Dade County Courthouse will undergo repairs amid safety concerns following an inspection, officials announced Friday. Officials said in a statement that all business at the courthouse will be conducted virtually. Judges and court staff will begin working remotely “until further notice” starting July 12. The statement was issued by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy