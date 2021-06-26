Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Belfast, ME

Top homes for sale in Belfast

Posted by 
Belfast Post
Belfast Post
 14 days ago

(Belfast, ME) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Belfast will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37asbb_0ag7OmkR00

73 Robinson Schoolhouse Road, Morrill, 04952

3 Beds 2 Baths | $319,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,428 Square Feet | Built in 1970

This spacious home that sits on 2 acres is just 10 minutes from Belfast, 30 minutes from Camden, This original home was built in 1970 and has been completely re-done with all the comforts of home in 2018.. 3 bedroom 2 bath, with jetted tub, pantry and generator wired awaits you.. A MUST SEE!!

For open house information, contact Christopher Masiello, Belfast at 207-338-3500

Copyright © 2021 Better Homes and Gardens-The Masiello Group. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MASIELLOGROUP-146762574)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22pBq7_0ag7OmkR00

664 New England Road, Searsmont, 04973

3 Beds 2 Baths | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,550 Square Feet | Built in 1992

3-4 bedrooms, 2 Baths with 2 Car Garage all on 14 Acres! . Has downstairs Bedroom or great for Office. Large sunny Living Room. Dining and Kitchen are open to each other. Nice storage in Kitchen. Cozy Family Room with Vermont Casting woodstove to keep area toasty warm. Back of home has a Sunroom with glass all around with access to exterior 10x10 deck. This home has a trail on the property for adventures into your 14 acres. Home is perfectly located to get to Belfast and Augusta regions. Has internet so you can work from home.

For open house information, contact Gary Jordan, Bangor at 207-942-6711

Copyright © 2021 Better Homes and Gardens-The Masiello Group. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MASIELLOGROUP-146402714)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZoECi_0ag7OmkR00

25 Wonderview Circle, Belfast, 04915

2 Beds 1 Bath | $200,000 | Condominium | 600 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Adorable new construction three season cottage (easily expanded to year round) with sliding glass doors to deck, 2 bedrooms, expansive view of Penobscot Bay and accessible beach. Built on slab with frost wall and very well insulated. Association takes care of 8.25 common undivided land. Underground utilities. Summer rental history of $1700/week. Furniture included.

For open house information, contact Margaret Campbell, Belfast at 207-338-3500

Copyright © 2021 Better Homes and Gardens-The Masiello Group. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MASIELLOGROUP-144078865)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wC1Js_0ag7OmkR00

41 Northport Avenue, Belfast, 04915

3 Beds 2 Baths | $419,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,250 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Charming 1940's 3BR, 2 BA Sears Craftsman style home in coveted downtown Belfast, Maine! This 1250 sqft house offers glimpses of the bay! With original touches and many updates on a .40 lot with beautiful hardwood trees, the softest barefoot grass you've ever felt, wonderful landscaping and perennial flower beds, organic raised beds and blueberry bushes. A private back deck faces southwest and looks out at the meticulously maintained yard and woods. Half a mile from Waldo County General Hospital and the City Park and pool. Less than a mile's walk on quiet side streets into downtown Belfast's array of shops and restaurants. Close to schools. Don't wait to jump on this unique opportunity to own a home in downtown Belfast, nothing lasts long in this market and this gem surely won't either!

For open house information, contact Jaime Connell, Rockland at 207-596-6095

Copyright © 2021 Better Homes and Gardens-The Masiello Group. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MASIELLOGROUP-146534110)

See more property details
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Belfast Post

Belfast Post

Belfast, ME
16
Followers
145
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Belfast Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maine State
Maine Real Estate
City
Camden, ME
City
Rockland, ME
Local
Maine Business
Belfast, ME
Business
City
Belfast, ME
State
Maine State
City
Bangor, ME
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margaret Campbell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homes For Sale#Restaurants#Vermont Casting#Sunroom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Landscaping
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden fires head of Social Security Administration

President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, after Saul refused a request to resign from his position. A White House official confirmed that Saul’s employment was terminated. The move was first reported by The Washington Post. David Black, Saul’s deputy who...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden tells Putin Russia must crack down on cybercriminals

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call that he must “take action” against cybercriminals acting in his country and that the U.S. reserves the right to “defend its people and its critical infrastructure” from future attacks. the White House said. The...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hill

Biden nominates Garcetti as ambassador to India

President Biden will nominate Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as his ambassador to India, the White House announced Friday, a high-profile position that would force the mayor to step down before his term expires. Garcetti was widely expected to be the pick for India, a nation of more than 1...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. military says withdrawal from Afghanistan 90 percent complete

As the Taliban make significant territorial gains in northern Afghanistan, the U.S. military said Tuesday its exit from the country is more than 90 percent complete. The U.S. Central Command in a statement said the U.S. had officially handed over seven facilities to the Afghan Ministry of Defense. It comes...
Miami, FLPosted by
The Hill

Miami courthouse to undergo repairs amid safety concerns

The Miami-Dade County Courthouse will undergo repairs amid safety concerns following an inspection, officials announced Friday. Officials said in a statement that all business at the courthouse will be conducted virtually. Judges and court staff will begin working remotely “until further notice” starting July 12. The statement was issued by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy