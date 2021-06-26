Top homes for sale in Belfast

(Belfast, ME) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Belfast will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

73 Robinson Schoolhouse Road, Morrill, 04952 3 Beds 2 Baths | $319,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,428 Square Feet | Built in 1970

This spacious home that sits on 2 acres is just 10 minutes from Belfast, 30 minutes from Camden, This original home was built in 1970 and has been completely re-done with all the comforts of home in 2018.. 3 bedroom 2 bath, with jetted tub, pantry and generator wired awaits you.. A MUST SEE!!

For open house information, contact Christopher Masiello, Belfast at 207-338-3500

664 New England Road, Searsmont, 04973 3 Beds 2 Baths | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,550 Square Feet | Built in 1992

3-4 bedrooms, 2 Baths with 2 Car Garage all on 14 Acres! . Has downstairs Bedroom or great for Office. Large sunny Living Room. Dining and Kitchen are open to each other. Nice storage in Kitchen. Cozy Family Room with Vermont Casting woodstove to keep area toasty warm. Back of home has a Sunroom with glass all around with access to exterior 10x10 deck. This home has a trail on the property for adventures into your 14 acres. Home is perfectly located to get to Belfast and Augusta regions. Has internet so you can work from home.

For open house information, contact Gary Jordan, Bangor at 207-942-6711

25 Wonderview Circle, Belfast, 04915 2 Beds 1 Bath | $200,000 | Condominium | 600 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Adorable new construction three season cottage (easily expanded to year round) with sliding glass doors to deck, 2 bedrooms, expansive view of Penobscot Bay and accessible beach. Built on slab with frost wall and very well insulated. Association takes care of 8.25 common undivided land. Underground utilities. Summer rental history of $1700/week. Furniture included.

For open house information, contact Margaret Campbell, Belfast at 207-338-3500

41 Northport Avenue, Belfast, 04915 3 Beds 2 Baths | $419,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,250 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Charming 1940's 3BR, 2 BA Sears Craftsman style home in coveted downtown Belfast, Maine! This 1250 sqft house offers glimpses of the bay! With original touches and many updates on a .40 lot with beautiful hardwood trees, the softest barefoot grass you've ever felt, wonderful landscaping and perennial flower beds, organic raised beds and blueberry bushes. A private back deck faces southwest and looks out at the meticulously maintained yard and woods. Half a mile from Waldo County General Hospital and the City Park and pool. Less than a mile's walk on quiet side streets into downtown Belfast's array of shops and restaurants. Close to schools. Don't wait to jump on this unique opportunity to own a home in downtown Belfast, nothing lasts long in this market and this gem surely won't either!

For open house information, contact Jaime Connell, Rockland at 207-596-6095