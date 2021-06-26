Check out these homes on the Ruidoso market now

(Ruidoso, NM) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Ruidoso. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

311 Granite Drive, Ruidoso, 88345 4 Beds 5 Baths | $1,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,900 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Eclectic, Unique, One of Kind, Spectacular views, YES. Custom 20' fountain, awesome artwork, wonderful furnishings (Negotiable) just accentuate the beginning description of this beautiful home.4 Bedrooms, 4 1/2 baths, 3 gas log fireplaces, BIG ASS FAN, and granite kitchen counter tops are just the start. Nicely done bathrooms, and exceptional closets! Even a couple ''Harry Potter'' rooms and closets for the kids or grand kids. 6 person jacuzzi tub. Office. AND a fully equipped work out room.

205 Racquet Drive, Ruidoso, 88345 3 Beds 3 Baths | $259,900 | Condominium | 1,512 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Unit 5B

904 Carrizo Canyon Road, Ruidoso, 88345 1 Bed 1 Bath | $87,900 | Condominium | 500 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Hurry before it's gone! Rare opportunity to own a mountain getaway or investment property under $100k. Fully furnished and ready to go! One bedroom, one bath, sleeps up to 6 guests. Water and cable are included in HOA. Dues are $200 a month, paid quarterly. Broker owned.

151 Eagle Ridge Road, Alto, 88312 3 Beds 2 Baths | $373,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,839 Square Feet | Built in 1993

3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME LOCATED IN THE HEART OF ALTO COUNTRY CLUB. 1-LEVEL STUCCO HOME FEATURING LARGE OPEN LIVING SPACE W/CATHEDRAL CEILINGS & BUILT IN FIREPLACE. KITCHEN HAS BREAKFAST BAR, A GAS STOVE & PLENTY OF CABINET SPACE. CABINETS AND FLOORS ARE RED OAK. CULTURED MARBLE COUNTERTOPS THROUGHOUT. BEDROOMS ARE NICELY APPORTIONED. MAIN BEDROOM HAS ITS OWN PRIVATE BATH W/JETTED TUB. SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM. LARGE BACKYARD AREA IS PERFECT FOR RELAXING IN THE COOL PINES WHILE WATCHING THE WILDLIFE. 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. FULL GOLF MEMBERSHIP INCLUDED WHICH GIVES ACCESS TO TWO 18 HOLE COURSES, SWIMMING, TENNIS, PICKLE BALL, FITNESS CENTER, FINE DINING, ENTERTAINMENT & THE BEST HOSPITALITY IN THE WORLD! CENTRALLY LOCATED BETWEEN ALTO & THE OUTLAW GOLF COURSES FOR EASY ACCESS

