Ruidoso, NM

Check out these homes on the Ruidoso market now

Ruidoso Post
 14 days ago

(Ruidoso, NM) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Ruidoso. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

311 Granite Drive, Ruidoso, 88345

4 Beds 5 Baths | $1,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,900 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Eclectic, Unique, One of Kind, Spectacular views, YES. Custom 20' fountain, awesome artwork, wonderful furnishings (Negotiable) just accentuate the beginning description of this beautiful home.4 Bedrooms, 4 1/2 baths, 3 gas log fireplaces, BIG ASS FAN, and granite kitchen counter tops are just the start. Nicely done bathrooms, and exceptional closets! Even a couple ''Harry Potter'' rooms and closets for the kids or grand kids. 6 person jacuzzi tub. Office. AND a fully equipped work out room.

For open house information, contact Doug L. Siddens, Destiny Real Estate at 575-257-3000

Copyright © 2021 Ruidoso/Lincoln County Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

205 Racquet Drive, Ruidoso, 88345

3 Beds 3 Baths | $259,900 | Condominium | 1,512 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Unit 5B

For open house information, contact Rhonda B. Burns, Destiny Real Estate at 575-257-3000

Copyright © 2021 Ruidoso/Lincoln County Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

904 Carrizo Canyon Road, Ruidoso, 88345

1 Bed 1 Bath | $87,900 | Condominium | 500 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Hurry before it's gone! Rare opportunity to own a mountain getaway or investment property under $100k. Fully furnished and ready to go! One bedroom, one bath, sleeps up to 6 guests. Water and cable are included in HOA. Dues are $200 a month, paid quarterly. Broker owned.

For open house information, contact Chelsey J Koch, Sierra Blanca Realty at 575-257-6000

Copyright © 2021 Ruidoso/Lincoln County Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

151 Eagle Ridge Road, Alto, 88312

3 Beds 2 Baths | $373,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,839 Square Feet | Built in 1993

3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME LOCATED IN THE HEART OF ALTO COUNTRY CLUB. 1-LEVEL STUCCO HOME FEATURING LARGE OPEN LIVING SPACE W/CATHEDRAL CEILINGS & BUILT IN FIREPLACE. KITCHEN HAS BREAKFAST BAR, A GAS STOVE & PLENTY OF CABINET SPACE. CABINETS AND FLOORS ARE RED OAK. CULTURED MARBLE COUNTERTOPS THROUGHOUT. BEDROOMS ARE NICELY APPORTIONED. MAIN BEDROOM HAS ITS OWN PRIVATE BATH W/JETTED TUB. SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM. LARGE BACKYARD AREA IS PERFECT FOR RELAXING IN THE COOL PINES WHILE WATCHING THE WILDLIFE. 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. FULL GOLF MEMBERSHIP INCLUDED WHICH GIVES ACCESS TO TWO 18 HOLE COURSES, SWIMMING, TENNIS, PICKLE BALL, FITNESS CENTER, FINE DINING, ENTERTAINMENT & THE BEST HOSPITALITY IN THE WORLD! CENTRALLY LOCATED BETWEEN ALTO & THE OUTLAW GOLF COURSES FOR EASY ACCESS

For open house information, contact James Russ, Sierra Blanca Realty at 575-257-6000

Copyright © 2021 Ruidoso/Lincoln County Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

ABOUT

With Ruidoso Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

