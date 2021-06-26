On the hunt for a home in Belle Plaine? These houses are on the market

(Belle Plaine, MN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Belle Plaine will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

324 S 4Th Street, Le Sueur, 56058 1 Bed 1 Bath | $69,900 | Condominium | 800 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Ready for downsizing or just starting homeownership? This ADORABLE first-floor unit has TONS of updates: new south-facing windows, French Door refrigerator, dishwasher, Microwave, ALL NEWER FLOORING (kitchen, foyer, bath, living room and bedroom), countertops, sink, lighting, bath vanity, and closet system. Lots of natural light and easy access for handicap accessibility with back entrance--no steps! Single car detached garage with additional common parking areas, shared patio with grill and well-kept grounds make it feel like home---inside and out! Come check out carefree living in this 6 unit building!

118 Parkview Lane, Cologne, 55322 3 Beds 3 Baths | $359,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,065 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Adorable almost new carriage style home in a small section of lots that are association-maintained. Built in May 2020! HOA covers lawn care, snow removal and garbage service! Beautiful exterior with decorative shutters, stone accents, and carriage style garage doors. Beautiful open-concept layout which features a lovely kitchen, complete with bright white cabinetry, a convenient corner walk-in pantry, and gorgeous, neutral colored quartz countertops and durable LVP flooring. All three bedrooms are located upstairs with a large loft. Large master suite with quiet sitting area and his-and-hers walk-in closets. Off the owner's suite is an attached bath with double sinks and a linen cabinet. Close to Cologne Academy, parks and easy access to US 212. Home features an unfinished basement with egress window for future expansion! Insulated attached garage and irrigation system.

973 Woodview Court, Carver, 55315 6 Beds 4 Baths | $635,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,775 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Beautiful single-family home in cul-de-sac with six bedrooms, main floor master suite, walkout lower level that opens up to a firepit and wooded lot, This is an entertainers dream home.

999 Sunny Ridge Drive, Carver, 55315 3 Beds 2 Baths | $330,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,044 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Well maintained home on a corner lot with excellent backyard privacy! Open main level features vaulted ceilings, one of two family rooms, informal dining room, and eat-in kitchen. Lower level has an additional family room with the perfect nook for an office or extra sitting area. Upper level showcases sliding glass door for future deck build-out and 3/4 bath with tile walk-in shower. New furnace and AC in 2020! Great location! Easy access to Hwy 212 with parks and trails within walking distance.

