Take a look at these homes for sale in Litchfield

(Litchfield, IL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Litchfield will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

209 Francis, Gillespie, 62033 3 Beds 4 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,800 Square Feet | Built in 1988

2800 Sq Ft home sittings on Corner Double Lot. MOVE IN ready! Updated kitchen opens into the dining room- a great place for gathering as a family. The back yard is a shady oasis with the covered patio and above ground swimming pool. Lots of room in this house! Hurry up!

615 Rolando, Gillespie, 62033 3 Beds 2 Baths | $97,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,776 Square Feet | Built in 1977

This ranch will surprise you! Spacious rooms and vaulted ceilings add to the character of this home.

3315 North 21St Avenue, Raymond, 62560 3 Beds 2 Baths | $309,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,225 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Farm living is just a heartbeat away! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath country home is situated on 26+/- glorious acres of Raymond, IL real estate. Large living room. Eat in kitchen. Separate dining. Mud room. Expansive family room in the lower level. Second kitchen and workshop space as well. 1 car attached garage on the house AND a 2 car detached garage/workshop that measures 48x36. Covered front porch. Additional 16 by 30 barn behind the detached garage. Start living the rural life today, call and set up an appointment to see this one before it's gone. Rural Electric Company, septic, well water but city water runs by the house but not connected. Electric baseboard heat and window A/C units.

1313 North Monroe Street, Litchfield, 62056 3 Beds 2 Baths | $164,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,741 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath, all brick home with 2-car garage. Attention to detail throughout that combines intricate original hardwood and eye catching trim, as well as updates throughout the home. The kitchen has the perfect layout with center island and butlers pantry and stainless steel appliances included. Main floor master bedroom with plenty of closet space. 2 main floor, full baths - one with double sink vanity. Upper floor features zoned heating and cooling, 2 good sized bedrooms and additional game room/office area. 2-car detached garage with opener. Close to schools. Move in and enjoy and appreciate the updates, pride of ownership and stylish home.

