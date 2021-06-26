House hunt Breckenridge: See what’s on the market now

(Breckenridge, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Breckenridge. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

911 S Cutting Street, Breckenridge, 76424 3 Beds 2 Baths | $77,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,431 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Cute 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath brick home located on tree covered corner lot. Recently added new flooring in kitchen, living and dining room. Large utility room with a spacious pantry. Covered back patio and two storage buildings in back yard. Approximately 10' x 15' and 8' x 9'. Current tenant. Please allow a two hour notice.

For open house information, contact Kayce Smalley, Adams Real Estate Solutions at 254-559-1313

907 W 5Th Street, Breckenridge, 76424 3 Beds 2 Baths | $84,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,204 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Wonderful and MOVE IN READY family home on large corner lot! This well maintained and cozy three bed two bath home offers over 1200 square feet of convenience and efficiency with plenty of storage, ample cabinet space and a huge back yard, great patio area and really nice privacy fence. Total electric and appliances convey! Call today and make this one yours!

For open house information, contact Kipi Parks, COPPERLEAF PROPERTIES at 254-522-1904

1410 W Walker Street, Breckenridge, 76424 4 Beds 3 Baths | $99,950 | Single Family Residence | 3,561 Square Feet | Built in 1941

Unique two story brick home on corner lot! Perfect for a big family with four bedrooms and three baths. Features two living areas and two fireplaces. Separate dining that would be great for entertaining. Bedrooms are located upstairs. Covered porch and nice three car garage. Home needs some repairs, but has a lot of potential.

For open house information, contact Kayce Smalley, Adams Real Estate Solutions at 254-559-1313

9392 Cr 204, Breckenridge, 76424 2 Beds 2 Baths | $84,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,536 Square Feet | Built in 1992

**** Professional photos coming soon**** Neat, clean SWMH on a well manicured lot with awesome views of the lake. This 2B, 2B split floor plan has an addition that could be used as a third bedroom or game room. Seller will leave all furniture and paddle boat if buyer wants. Lots of extras convey. Spectacular piece of property that is waiting for you to come make a full time residence or a weekend get away of lake fun. Call for a showing. This one won't last long!

For open house information, contact Lisa Hodges, COPPERLEAF PROPERTIES at 254-522-1904