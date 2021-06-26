On the hunt for a home in Denton? These houses are on the market

(Denton, NC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Denton. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

24809 Nc Hwy 49 Highway, Richfield, 28137 3 Beds 3 Baths | $274,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,760 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Back on Market! This property is in the much sought after town of Richfield. The home sits on 3 acres and is wooded on three sides. Easy travel to Salisbury, Concord and Charlotte. You will love the open farmhouse feel of both the upstairs and the downstairs living space. The kitchen is open to a large dining area and living room. There is a deck off the first floor along with a covered front porch for swinging till dusk. The private drive leads to a walk out entrance to the basement living space. Perhaps it can be bonus space for the family or a full rental property. The bottom floor has bedroom/office space a galley kitchen along with open living and dining areas filled with lots of natural light. Game/media room hides under the garage. The walk out basement features an awning covered patio. Perfect for an In-Law suite or perhaps college students. This country home is not too far from the grocery store, ammenities and Pfeiffer University.

20826 Bear Creek Church Road, New London, 28127 3 Beds 1 Bath | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 888 Square Feet | Built in 1971

This simple country home on almost an acre has 3 bedrooms and one bathroom, freshly painted throughout, new floor covering, heat pump, 20 x 12 shop/storage building with power. A simple starter home, "get away" from the city life or whatever your heart desires. VERY easy to show!!! Lockbox on the back door

149 Yadkin Falls Road, New London, 28127 3 Beds 3 Baths | $469,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,340 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to customize this modern farmhouse spec build home on a builder lot within the gated community at Old North State Club. The home’s spacious, open floorplan is perfect for comfortably entertaining family & friends, including outdoor entertaining space w/a large patio. After a round of golf or spending time on Badin Lake, retreat to your master suite w/vaulted ceilings, which leads to a luxurious bathroom & sizeable walk-in closet. Take advantage of this unique opportunity to choose all exterior & interior finishes to suit your specific taste, including the option to finish the second level over the garage. Store your family’s necessities in the mudroom w/lockers & work remotely in the private home office. The two-car garage allows for parking or more storage space for your family. Contact our Old North State Realty team today about this unique opportunity to work with an experienced builder on this turnkey build.

110 Hill Top Drive, New London, 28127 2 Beds 1 Bath | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 912 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Enjoy lake views from this beautiful Hill Top spacious home w/ storage underneath. Enjoy relaxing on the screen porch, open deck or lower concrete pad ~ perfect for a fire pit or extra parking. Bright open concept with newly installed built ins for TV & storage. (Sellers removed a large stone fireplace that has opened up the living room). Direct access from the back bedroom to the screen porch. Vaulted ceilings, large kitchen peninsula, lots of cabinets, full size electric range w/ built in microwave & full size refrigerator. Stackable washer & dryer conveys. Bring your fur babies as this home offers a fenced yard! Two spacious bedrooms with closet organizers. Wrap around decking makes entertaining a breeze! Badin Shores Resort offers tons of amenities including a Beach, Playgrounds, Sport Courts, Fishing Pier, Restaurant, Boat Ramp, Chapel, Clubhouse, Dog Park area, catch & release pond, putt-putt and more! Play all day, or sit back and relax! Lake Life can start TODAY!

