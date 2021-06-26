Cancel
Monahans, TX

Check out these homes for sale in Monahans now

Monahans News Beat
Monahans News Beat
 14 days ago

(Monahans, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Monahans than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

600 S Kenneth Ave., Monahans, 79756

3 Beds 2 Baths | $226,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,967 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Come and view this charming home in person! This home features 3 bedroom/ 2 bath with a welcoming living area/space that structures a fireplace and built in shelving.- Flex room/ Entertainment Area- Large covered patio. – Storage Building- Masonry metal fence with double doors

For open house information, contact Federico Urdaneta, Century 21 The Edge at 432-617-3053

Copyright © 2021 Odessa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBORTX-124822)

1100 S Bruce Ave, Monahans, 79756

4 Beds 3 Baths | $469,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,700 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Construction Home situated in the heart of Monahans. Custom home built by local builder. Beautiful home situated on a corner lot. Extras include granite, decorator paint colors, open concept with beautiful island, and an entertainers dream. 2 car garage with carport. Could have a fireplace for an upgrade if contract is placed prior to construction being completed. Estimated completion time is early summer.

For open house information, contact Heather Prichard/ Kit Prichard, Ziglar Realty at 432-614-6967

Copyright © 2021 Odessa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBORTX-123791)

723 N Ave D, Kermit, 79745

3 Beds 3 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,427 Square Feet | Built in None

Remarkable brick home!! Relaxing in-ground pool! large patio for entertaining! Separate pool house with half bathroom! Home features 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom! Large living room with fireplace! UPDATED beautifully! 2 car garage! 2 car carport! This home is a EYE-CATCHER!! Do not wait!! Call me now!!

For open house information, contact Kassie Abrego, Legacy Real Estate Brokerage at 432-687-6500

Copyright © 2021 Permian Basin Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PBBRTX-50040069)

706 S Kenneth Rd, Monahans, 79756

4 Beds 1 Bath | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Tired of renting, or paying someone else's mortgage, why not pay your own. I have a 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom home that is move-in ready! Yes, it has central heating and air, tile, and laminate flooring throughout. Call showing time to schedule a showing.

For open house information, contact Priscilla Contreras, Keller Williams Realty Odessa at 432-520-5151

Copyright © 2021 Permian Basin Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PBBRTX-50035332)

Monahans News Beat

Monahans News Beat

Monahans, TX
ABOUT

With Monahans News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

