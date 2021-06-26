Check out these homes for sale in Monahans now

(Monahans, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Monahans than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

600 S Kenneth Ave., Monahans, 79756 3 Beds 2 Baths | $226,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,967 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Come and view this charming home in person! This home features 3 bedroom/ 2 bath with a welcoming living area/space that structures a fireplace and built in shelving.- Flex room/ Entertainment Area- Large covered patio. – Storage Building- Masonry metal fence with double doors

1100 S Bruce Ave, Monahans, 79756 4 Beds 3 Baths | $469,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,700 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Construction Home situated in the heart of Monahans. Custom home built by local builder. Beautiful home situated on a corner lot. Extras include granite, decorator paint colors, open concept with beautiful island, and an entertainers dream. 2 car garage with carport. Could have a fireplace for an upgrade if contract is placed prior to construction being completed. Estimated completion time is early summer.

723 N Ave D, Kermit, 79745 3 Beds 3 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,427 Square Feet | Built in None

Remarkable brick home!! Relaxing in-ground pool! large patio for entertaining! Separate pool house with half bathroom! Home features 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom! Large living room with fireplace! UPDATED beautifully! 2 car garage! 2 car carport! This home is a EYE-CATCHER!! Do not wait!! Call me now!!

706 S Kenneth Rd, Monahans, 79756 4 Beds 1 Bath | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Tired of renting, or paying someone else's mortgage, why not pay your own. I have a 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom home that is move-in ready! Yes, it has central heating and air, tile, and laminate flooring throughout. Call showing time to schedule a showing.

