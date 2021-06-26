Check out these homes for sale in Monahans now
(Monahans, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Monahans than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.
Check out these listings from our classifieds:
Come and view this charming home in person! This home features 3 bedroom/ 2 bath with a welcoming living area/space that structures a fireplace and built in shelving.- Flex room/ Entertainment Area- Large covered patio. – Storage Building- Masonry metal fence with double doors
For open house information, contact Federico Urdaneta, Century 21 The Edge at 432-617-3053
New Construction Home situated in the heart of Monahans. Custom home built by local builder. Beautiful home situated on a corner lot. Extras include granite, decorator paint colors, open concept with beautiful island, and an entertainers dream. 2 car garage with carport. Could have a fireplace for an upgrade if contract is placed prior to construction being completed. Estimated completion time is early summer.
For open house information, contact Heather Prichard/ Kit Prichard, Ziglar Realty at 432-614-6967
Remarkable brick home!! Relaxing in-ground pool! large patio for entertaining! Separate pool house with half bathroom! Home features 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom! Large living room with fireplace! UPDATED beautifully! 2 car garage! 2 car carport! This home is a EYE-CATCHER!! Do not wait!! Call me now!!
For open house information, contact Kassie Abrego, Legacy Real Estate Brokerage at 432-687-6500
Tired of renting, or paying someone else's mortgage, why not pay your own. I have a 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom home that is move-in ready! Yes, it has central heating and air, tile, and laminate flooring throughout. Call showing time to schedule a showing.
For open house information, contact Priscilla Contreras, Keller Williams Realty Odessa at 432-520-5151