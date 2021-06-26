House hunt Fennville: See what’s on the market now

(Fennville, MI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Fennville. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

995 Maplewood Court, Holland, 49423 1 Bed 2 Baths | $247,600 | Condominium | 1,229 Square Feet | Built in 2020

''JUST COMPLETED* Nestled on over 10 acres in the Maplewood area of the City of Holland is a brand new condominium neighborhood! This development continues the trademark quality of Ace Builders. A front porch welcomes you into this home designed for today's lifestyle with a no-step entrance and thoughtful interior design. Standard features include: 9 ft. ceilings, quality Anderson windows, energy efficiency and variety on the exteriors! Pricing is for the Aspen plan which features 1 bedroom, 1 1/2 baths & 1164 sq. ft of living space. Other floor plans & upgrades available...custom build your condo! Great location close to all the lakeshore has to offer!

For open house information, contact Steve Bouman, Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt - Holland at 616-396-5221

1416 Katherine Street, Fennville, 49408 5 Beds 5 Baths | $1,150,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,478 Square Feet | Built in 2019

LAKE MICHIGAN FRONTAGE!! Welcome to 1416 Katherine St. in Fennville. Sun up to sun down views of the beautiful Lake Michigan. Whether you are looking for an investment property to rent out year round or looking for your dream home, this 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom new construction home has it ALL! Home features an open concept when you walk through the front door. Main floor master suite with en suite. The main floor also features an incredible stone fireplace, custom metal railing, and wall to wallwindows facing the LAKE. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms. Off of the garage in the lower level you will find a mud room with custom lockers, a full bath, laundry, and an additional bedroom. Don't miss out on this opportunity!! Call/Text Tyler Moran @ 616.293.6696 for you private tour today!

For open house information, contact Kristine K Moran, Five Star Real Estate (Main) at 616-791-1500

1662 66Th Street, Fennville, 49408 5 Beds 4 Baths | $899,900 | Single Family Residence | 5,001 Square Feet | Built in 2005

First time offered for sale is this breathtaking estate on 45 beautiful acres! Custom built house offers tons of room with 5000 square feet above grade, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, huge kitchen/dining area, lovely owner's suite and generous room sizes throughout. Wonderful radiant heat on entire main floor with forced air heating and cooling as well. Don't forget about the 50X80 insulated and heated outbuilding with electric, water and a 42X80 second level!! Acreage offers tons of hardwood and apond. Condition of in-ground pool is unknown. Tons of possibilities for this truly amazing parcel. Offered at a very attractive price of $899,900.

For open house information, contact Ted E Dozeman, RE/MAX Lakeshore at 616-836-7640

1755 44Th Street, Allegan, 49010 2 Beds 1 Bath | $98,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,528 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Over 1500 sq. ft. sitting on just over three acres right across the street from the Allegan State Game Area. Two bedroom, one bathroom home with an enormous living area and a partial basement of roughly 770 sqft and a wood deck off the back of the home. Sale includes a grand total of six contiguous lots that total out to just over three acres of private, wooded seclusion. The property has also been updated with 200 amp electric and an updated well. Formerly used as a rental property. As thepictures show, it could use some sprucing up, but will be a wonderful home on a tranquil setting once someone puts their finishing touches on it.

For open house information, contact Michael I Hussar, RE/MAX Advantage at 269-323-3900