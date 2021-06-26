House hunt Mineral: See what’s on the market now

(Mineral, VA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Mineral will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

3124 Holly Grove Dr, Bumpass, 23024 3 Beds 2 Baths | $329,950 | Single Family Residence | 1,531 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome to 3124 Holly Grove Drive ~ One Level Low Maintenance Living ~ New Construction in the Heart of Holly Grove ~ 3 Bedrooms 2 Full Baths, Beautiful durable LVP flooring throughout the entire home, Craftsman trim and doors throughout, Split floor plan with the Master on one side and guest bedrooms opposite, 1,531 Sq Ft Finished and Attached 2 car garage is 480 Sq Ft, Gorgeous kitchen with White soft close cabinets and Granite Countertops, 9 foot ceilings, Large Laundry room with matching white cabinets and utility sink, Master bedroom is great size with a walk in closet, Master Bath & Guest baths have Carrera marble countertops. Beautiful 2.76 acre lot in a great location, just 10 minutes to I-64 Oilville and 20 minutes to Short Pump. Come sit on the Covered Back Deck with a that overlooks the beautiful yard, deck has a propane hook up for your grill!!! No HOA!

4759A Oakland Rd, Louisa, 23093 4 Beds 2 Baths | $2,390,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,772 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Walnut Grove Farm in central Virginia offers superb privacy on its 453+/- acres. Live in the existing 4 bedroom, 2 bath, brick home with lovely hardwood floors while building your dream home overlooking the pristine & private 18+/- acre lake which is perfectly positioned in the center of this expansive farm. The home could also be a guest cottage or farm manager's home. Approx. 170 acres of cropland, with the balance in forest. Spend your days hiking the trails, watching the abundant wildlife & swimming or canoeing in the lake. This beautiful & productive farm is located 45 minutes to Charlottesville, one hour to Richmond, two hours from Washington, D.C. and only minutes to the charming town of Louisa. Home is being sold "as-is".

12 Sacred Heart Ave, Mineral, 23117 1 Bed 1 Bath | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 496 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Cute Little Log Cabin tucked back on 4.6 acres just outside of Mineral, Very Private and would be great for weekend getaways or hunting!! 1 Bedroom 1 full bath, Gas Heat, Wood and Laminate Flooring, Deep Well and Conventional Septic System, Nice Shed conveys with the sale. Property is accessible by a prescriptive right of way. No Restrictions or HOA. Property is being sold in AS-IS WHERE-IS condition. MAY REQUIRE A CASH BUYER OR PRIVATE FINANCING. Property is accessible by a prescriptive right of way....will not likely qualify for financing because of the prescriptive right of way. Cash Sale may be required. Property is being sold in AS-IS WHERE-IS condition. AGENTS - DRIVEWAY MAY REQUIRE AN SUV.

1559 Gardners Road, Mineral, 23117 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,700 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Cute as a button 3 bed, 1 bath home. This adorable home offers privacy galore with a fenced in yard, and huge workshop with power and wood stove hook up!

