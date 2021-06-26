Cancel
Charlevoix, MI

Charlevoix-curious? These homes are on the market

Charlevoix Daily
Charlevoix Daily
 14 days ago

(Charlevoix, MI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Charlevoix. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iFVwk_0ag7OISl00

05191 N M-66, Charlevoix, 49720

12 Beds 5 Baths | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,000 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Priced to Sell at $395,000. 12 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 4000 sq ft. 2 Wells 6" & 2", 2 Septic systems, Generator for emergency back up electric & partial finished basement. Paved driveway, 3 electric boxes & newer roof in 2011. Septic systems pumped every year. Must be seen to be appreciated.

For open house information, contact Joseph Vogelheim, Pat O'Brien & Associates - Charlevoix at 231-547-7701

Copyright © 2021 Northern Michigan MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NMIMLS-465143)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p6AB6_0ag7OISl00

109 Riverwalk Lane, Charlevoix, 49720

3 Beds 2 Baths | $455,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,140 Square Feet | Built in None

Location, Location Location! The RiverWalk Cottages is Charlevoix's newest condominium development project. Overlooking Pine River Channel, and just steps away from Lake Michigan and Downtown Charlevoix, these high-end separate entry units are an ideal location to take advantage of all Northern Michigan has to offer. Walk downtown to one of Charlevox's local coffee stops and stroll the marina in the morning, watch the sunset from the McSauba sand dunes in the evening before setting out on downtown Charlevoix's famous nightlife and restaurant scene! These 3bed, 2bath units feature electric fireplaces, stainless steal appliances, custom eat-in kitchens and vinyl planked-tile flooring. Upstairs comes equipped with a full wet-bar and kitchenette and has the ability to lock off separately creating independent living areas and separate entry ways for rentals. Beautiful landscaping and on-site parking provided. Units are in a pre-construction stage and ready to be built upon purchase, currently taking reservations for Spring of 2021. Call the listing agent for a detailed list of finishes and features. Units are not subject to city restrictions on short term rentals making them a fantastic opportunity for an individual interested in renting and/or starting their own Airbnb business. Units starting at $379,000 and go to $439,000. A discount of $10,000 will be given to the first 7 buyers, don't wait!

For open house information, contact Austen Lobenherz, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Real Estate at 231-547-9905

Copyright © 2021 Northern Michigan MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NMIMLS-464993)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kOFwp_0ag7OISl00

101 Michigan, Charlevoix, 49720

2 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 994 Square Feet | Built in None

Downtown Charlevoix condominium within a stone's throw of beaches, restaurants and parks. fireplace, jacuzzi, full kitchen with new cabinets, appliances and granite counters.

For open house information, contact Austen Lobenherz, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Real Estate at 231-547-9905

Copyright © 2021 Northern Michigan MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NMIMLS-464614)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wfWNc_0ag7OISl00

1325 Pleasant, Boyne City, 49712

3 Beds 2 Baths | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,214 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Location says it all. Just inside the Boyne City limits, conveniently located close to schools, Avalanche Preserve, and Lake Charlevoix. The Boyne City High School Building Trades Class created this home with an Open Floor plan, covered front porch, & a garage that has been prepped for heat. The Sprinkler system is in, the yard is ready & the drive has been paved. Ready to make it your home. Call today for your appointment. Current Appraisal on file.

For open house information, contact Lynda Christensen, Lynda's Real Estate Service at 231-582-9555

Copyright © 2021 Northern Michigan MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NMIMLS-465524)

Charlevoix Daily

Charlevoix Daily

Charlevoix, MI
ABOUT

With Charlevoix Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

