Odessa, MO

Check out these Odessa homes on the market

Odessa News Beat
Odessa News Beat
 14 days ago

(Odessa, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Odessa will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

2105 S Harding Street, Oak Grove, 64075

3 Beds 1 Bath | $135,000 | 924 Square Feet | Built in 1974

INVESTOR SPECIAL! This one needs a complete remodel. No personal items/debris will be removed. No utilities will be turned on. Completely remodeled it would sell for around $200,000. Nice area. Newer garage doors. Frozen Pipes, see photos in supplements.

For open house information, contact Debbie Wyrick, Realty Executives at 913-642-4888

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSKS-2322650)

7606 S Morris Road, Oak Grove, 64075

4 Beds 3 Baths | $225,000 | 1,990 Square Feet | Built in 1978

NEEDS A FACE LIFT! 4 bedroom, 3 bath split entry home on 2.84 acres just outside of Oak Grove for $225,000. Major components have been updated. Furnace & A/C 1 1/2 yrs old, roof 6 yrs old. The exterior & interior need updated - most of it is original. Kitchen cabinets and granite countertop, sink & faucet were redone 9 yrs ago. Acreage is wooded with an additional 1.66 acre lot available to the south for $45,000 - see MLS # 2316264

For open house information, contact Debbie Wyrick, Realty Executives at 913-642-4888

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSKS-2316254)

39811 E Boswell Road, Lone Jack, 64070

4 Beds 2 Baths | $700,000 | 1,916 Square Feet | Built in 1977

These 22 acres were recently home to a thriving wholesale greenhouse operation that serviced the metro Kansas City area. The property features 30+ greenhouses (approx..75,000sf) and a traditional ranch home. Also included is a 40'x60' Morton bldg. and 105,000sf graveled outdoor growing fields. A 3000sf propagation greenhouse includes rolling benches, under bench heating and boom watering. All greenhouses are connected to electricity, water and propane. The spacious home features 4 BR's, 2 baths, living room, family room with a beautiful brick fireplace, eat-in kitchen, plus a full unfinished walkout basement complete with a 2nd large brick fireplace. The property is located on a paved road with easy highway access just minutes south of US Hwy 50. Sold separately is nearby retail garden center property. Call for additional information and documentation. Please see MLS 2213333 as these properties can be sold together or separately.

For open house information, contact Lance Tomlin, RE/MAX Heritage at 816-224-8484

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSKS-2213006)

15307 S Miller Road, Lone Jack, 64070

3 Beds 2 Baths | $300,000 | 1,815 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Great location with beautiful pond, tons of space with full basement, 1- car garage door with opener, workshop in basement, easement access given off of Miller Rd, via deed, beautiful mature trees, large patio out back, 20x14 sun room for more living space with access to basement, walk-in closets in all bedrooms, shower and garden tub in master bathroom, wood-burning fireplace in hearth room. Subject to survey and splitting house out on 10 acres with pond, Exterior cameras attached on outside do not stay, Seller signing has not lived in property, has no knowledge, selling as-is, auction in process for personal items.

For open house information, contact Karen Lux, Realty Executives at 913-642-4888

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSKS-2324934)

With Odessa News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

