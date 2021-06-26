Top homes for sale in Mammoth Lakes

(Mammoth Lakes, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Mammoth Lakes. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

24 Tyrol Lane #107, Mammoth Lakes, 93546 2 Beds 2 Baths | $639,000 | 1,072 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Tyrolean Village Gem! Remodeled, 2-story 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with a private deck and patio. This south-facing unit consists of an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings and great Sherwin views. Located in back units of Tyrolean Village phase two and nestled away between TV2 and TV1. Remolded a few years ago with a new kitchen including granite counter tops, heated floors in the entry and bathroom, wood floors and warm cabin furnishings. The unit is located just a short distance from Eagle lodge, the Village at Mammoth and just 1.44 miles away from the Lakes Basin. The unit sits right off the bike path and steps away from the shuttle service to Eagle lodge, the Village at Mammoth or Canyon. The unit is located in the back, up the pathway from Tyrol Lane to the right. All property viewings need to follow these rules of entry: bit.ly/2AZM6dl

286 Old Mammoth Road #48, Mammoth Lakes, 93546 2 Beds 2 Baths | $549,000 | 868 Square Feet | Built in None

This updated 2 bedroom/loft with 2 baths and full-size side by side washer and dryer is great for a family. Upgrades include new paint, carpet, tile, flooring, drywall, electrical, countertops and more. This unit has a wood stove on the main floor and is a very heat efficient floor plan. This "unfurnished" unit is centrally located minutes from Vons shopping center, local restaurants and shuttle route just steps away. An exterior corner unit with 2 large decks. Enjoy onsite bbq area or relax by the pool or spa at the desirable Sierra Park Villas. Parking right outside unit for convenience on Sierra Nevada Road.

165 Old Mammoth Rd. #3, Mammoth Lakes, 93546 3 Beds 3 Baths | $629,000 | Condominium | 1,408 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Rare on Market! Large remodeled three bedroom with bonus loft area in an awesome location with great views of Mammoth Mountain and The Sherwin Range. This is a townhome style where there's no one above or below you. Stated at over 1400 square feet, this unit has vaulted ceilings, a large balcony, and immediate parking access. Walk to all popular Old Mammoth Rd. restaurants, shops, and bars. Hop the trolley direct to The Village and Main Lodge right outside your front door. The complex is well maintained, and features a pool, multiple spas, and a rec room. In unit washer and dryer. To be sold fully furnished and in turnkey condition.

129 Rainbow Lane, Mammoth Lakes, 93546 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,798,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,688 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Fabulous location situated between Canyon Lodge and The Village at Mammoth, this beautiful home has been meticulously maintained and ready for it's new owner. Custom 4-Bedroom, 3.5-Bath, Media Room, Office, 3-Car Garage and large unfinished basement with open concept living area and drenched in all day sun. Designed for entertaining with a chef's kitchen including granite surfaces and high end stainless appliances, custom build knotty alder cabinets and hickory wood floors complete the custom detail of the main living space. The comfortable living area flows directly into a media room and adjacent enclosed office for privacy and perfectly suited for working from home. A spacious second floor main bedroom features a gas log fireplace and massive walk-in closet. The bathroom has separate spa tub and steam shower, custom alder cabinets, granite surfaces and stone floors. An expansive entry leads to a studio flat with a private kitchen and full bath. The lower level includes two additional bedrooms, full bath and large laundry room. A 3-Car garage leaves plenty of space for the toys with tons of extra storage in the spacious basement with concrete floors making a great workshop space. Perfect location which provides quick access to skiing and biking yet off the beaten path on a quiet street. You will appreciate the fantastic location and quality this home has to offer and enjoy calling Rainbow Lane home!

