Take a look at these homes on the market in Houghton

(Houghton, MI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Houghton. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

20910 Royce, Hancock, 49930 3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,940 Square Feet | Built in None

Solid and comfortable, this home sits on the hill near Mt. Ripley, overlooking the Portage waterway and Michigan Techs campus across and beyond. Nice big back yard with grapevine and raspberry patch. Garage access off Royce Rd (M-26) or come in the back way off the private Concord St extension. 3 season porch provides warm and dry views while relaxing over your morning coffee, or cozy up to the custom stone fireplace in the family room on those chilly evenings. 3 good sized bedrooms, living room, 1st floor laundry and dry basement accessible to the big 2 car garage round out this great package, close to town and recreation.

1211 E Fifth, Houghton, 49931 3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,430 Square Feet | Built in 1900

CONVENIENCE, COMFORT AND CHARM in this 3-bedroom 2 bath home on a double lot just blocks from Michigan Tech. Enter into the classic enclosed front porch and then into the home. Note the classic woodwork and some hardwood flooring. The living room features lattice trim and leaded windows. This flows to the dining room and then to the kitchen. The sellers have done some charming updates with tile flooring, open shelving and updated stainless appliances including a gas stove. The second floor offers 3 nice size bedroom all with large closets and updated windows. There is hardwood flooring under the carpet on the second floor. A cheery bright full bath completes this level. The walk-out basement has a large finished room, perfect for recreation or a guest room, the second bath is located on this level also. Enter to the parklike back yard off of the kitchen. A covered patio, vegetable and flower gardens, apple trees, plus a wooded area across the street make for lots of room for fun and privacy. The oversized 2 car garage leaves plenty of room for garden and recreation equipment along with your vehicles. The alley access for the garage is plowed by the city. Recent updates include new boiler system in 2019, new water line in 2020 and more. The playground and tennis/basketball courts are just 2 blocks away. Occupancy to be no sooner than July 1, 2021.

19199 Mailman Rd Pine Stump Junction, Chassell, 49916 3 Beds 2 Baths | $224,900 | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Peaceful country home on a quiet dead end road featuring 6.6 acres of privacy and only 8 miles from Houghton. Stepping inside this split-level home you will immediately feel the country charm with tongue and groove pine, shiplap, and warm natural light through the many windows. The open floor plan concept offers excellent entertaining space with a large living room. A center bar style island has a glass top stove, extra storage space, and open shelving. Stainless steel appliances along with ample counter and cabinet space complete the kitchen. An exterior access door is just off one end of the kitchen and the dining area on the other. On the opposite side of the house is a full bathroom and main floor bedroom. Stepping into the lower level you will find a three quarter bathroom, expansive laundry room with plenty of storage, and mechanical room. Just beyond the laundry room is a flex space currently set up as a game room but could also make a nice office or playroom. Two spacious bedrooms have multiple windows with lots of light. The large backyard has a BBQ pit and room to play. A basketball hoop can be found near the two car pole barn style garage. If youre looking for peace and quiet yet close to town, this country home nestled in the pines is the place for you. Check out the 3D tour!

1045 Ohio, Hancock, 49930 5 Beds 2 Baths | $114,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,392 Square Feet | Built in 1900

The CUTE HOUSE on the CORNER, enter the enclosed front porch then into the spacious and bright living room. The kitchen has many cabinets, some retro glass fronted ones, plus some open shelving for added charm. The dining area is open to the kitchen. Main floor laundry is behind the kitchen. The current owner has added 2 additional bedrooms on the main floor. A porch is now heated and would make a great bright family room or bedroom and converted a storage room which includes a large closet for the additional main floor bedroom. A ¾ bath with shower completes the main floor. The second floor has lovely hardwood floors throughout. There are 3 bedrooms on this floor, one with a unique small deck overlooking the front of the home. A bathroom with tub and very long vanity is also on the second floor. Be sure to check out the storage at the right of the stairs on the second floor. There is an older unique storage shed and a 1 car detached garage. This home has been a rental from several years but with the new Hancock rental rules would make a super single-family home.

