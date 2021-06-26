On the hunt for a home in Creston? These houses are on the market

(Creston, IA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Creston will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2191 Sycamore Ave, Prescott, 50859 5 Beds 2 Baths | $268,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,980 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Preferred Properties is honored to list the Heritage Acreage, a century home that has been passed down generations. This astonishing property comes with an estimation of 2 acres of land (subject to survey), a 2 car-detached garage, a utility shed, and a 1,980 square foot house. This property is conveniently located less a stone's throw off the highway between Corning, Lenox, and Creston. There are many wonderful features to be found inside the home including the original woodwork throughout the house and the renovated kitchen with an abundance of storage space. Upstairs you will find one of the two bathrooms and three of the five spacious bedrooms, one of which gives access to the private balcony. Don't let this opportunity pass you by, call today to schedule your private showing!

501 W Townline Street, Creston, 50801 5 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,487 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Check out this beautiful ranch style home for sale that has been updated and well maintained. Enjoy the large living room, family room with fireplace & decorative mantel and updated kitchen on main level with 3 beds and 1 bath with laundry area. Lots of windows that bring in so much light. One car attached garage. Beautiful trees and fenced in back yard with patio. The lower level has 2 more non conforming bedrooms, bath, and family room area, along with tons of room for storage. There are also laundry hookups in the lower level, if you prefer. This home is in a great area of Creston near walking trails and schools. Call today to make an appointment to see this property and make this house your HOME!

