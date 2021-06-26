Top homes for sale in Gunnison

(Gunnison, CO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Gunnison will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

215 N 10Th Street, Gunnison, 81230 8 Beds 4 Baths | $1,075,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,360 Square Feet | Built in None

Erich Ferchau, RE/MAX Community Brokers, C: 970-596-0848, eferchau@remax.net, www.gunnisonforsale.com: Very well maintained rental property in Gunnison. Seller's just replaced the back deck and replaced 4 forced air furnaces...not because they were broken, they were just getting old. That is the care this one owner property has received since construction. All floorplans are essentially identical. Three of the units have large decks. Each unit is assigned a storage unit in the back. Interior access to the two upstairs units. Initial showings may be limited to one or two units depending on tenant approval. Current rents are below market. Perfect opportunity to acquire for your own personal use and rent the others to pay the mortgage.

64103 Highway 50, Gunnison, 81230 5 Beds 1 Bath | $690,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,388 Square Feet | Built in None

Tom Courtney, RE/MAX Community Brokers, C: 970-596-2681, tom.courtney@remax.net, www.gunnisonforsale.com: IF ONLY THESE WALLS COULD TALK . . . they would tell an intriguing story, and give a historical account, of a Gunnison cattle rancher's way of life. Cut out of a larger parcel of land, this 88 acre ranch has a historic home with five bedrooms and almost 2,400 square feet of living space. Plenty of room for a growing family who prefer "country living", or empty nesters just looking for the good life. Also included is a ranch hands log cabin; a huge, one-of-a-kind (and must see to appreciate)barn with lots of room for hay and equipment storage, with horse stables below; a fairly new metal garage/workshop with ample room to work-on and store lots of farm equipment and vehicles; a two-car garage adjacent to the main house; plus, more outbuildings and corrals. Truly a unique property and a wonderful value. A must see to appreciate property!

18 Mallard Point Drive, Gunnison, 81230 5 Beds 4 Baths | $775,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,908 Square Feet | Built in None

Jesse Ebner, Signature Properties Ebner & Associates, LLC, C: 970-901-2922, jesse@jesseebner.com, www.JesseEbner.com: 18 Mallard Point Drive is in one of the best neighborhoods in Gunnison and offers .93 acres and a really spacious 3,908 square feet, 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. The first floor is really comfortable with a huge living room with a pellet stove and great, south facing windows. The kitchen is well equipped with a casual, sunny dining area, plenty of cabinet space and a separate, more formal dining room. There is a big pantry/laundry room just off the kitchen as well. Step out onto the huge deck to enjoy the beautiful Colorado weather. Heading upstairs, you will find the massive master suite with a private living area that would make a great work from home space, gym or extra sleeping space. There is a large, walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom with a double vanity, jetted tub and shower. There are two more bedrooms on this floor and a full bathroom. On the third floor are the 4th and 5th bedrooms plus a full bathroom. This home has so much storage and space for all of your friends and family. There is a great mud room off of the garage, perfect to shuck all of your gear after a day living the mountain lifestyle. North Elk Meadows is 5 minutes north of Gunnison and an easy, 30 minute drive to Crested Butte. There is a nice irrigation ditch on the south side of the lot which owners are allowed to irrigate their yards with and it adds great ambiance. Ohio Creek runs behind the subdivision as well. The sellers have made beautiful upgrades including new paint throughout, all new carpet and flooring in the kitchen and living room, new light fixtures and more! This home is priced way below replacement cost, with a total of almost 4,600 total square feet it is $168/square foot and has all the land to enjoy! Don't miss this incredible opportunity!

654 Camino Del Rio, Gunnison, 81230 2 Beds 2 Baths | $675,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,567 Square Feet | Built in None

Zach Coffey, Signature Properties Ebner & Associates, LLC, C: 970-596-3330, zcoffeyrealestate@gmail.com, www.crenmls.com: Set your sights on one of the most desirable locations in the Dos Rios neighborhood. A secluded 1.35 acre lot that is just a two minute walk to the Dos Rios clubhouse. This unique, custom home has two spacious bedrooms with a bonus room that has been used as a third bedroom. In 2013, the master suite was added and features a large walk-in closet and master bathroom. The home has beautiful wood detailing, in-floor heating, stainless steel appliances and a deck made for entertaining. Enjoy the pond views from your living room while sitting next to your gas fireplace. The house also includes a three car garage with a third bay designed to fit an RV. The property has been kept in immaculate shape from inside out. Embrace a rural feel while being just three miles outside of Gunnison's vibrant downtown.

