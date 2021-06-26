Cancel
North Manchester, IN

Take a look at these homes on the market in North Manchester

North Manchester Today
 14 days ago

(North Manchester, IN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in North Manchester than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KaRUL_0ag7OBHg00

8763 S South Hill Drive, Silver Lake, 46982

2 Beds 1 Bath | $82,500 | Single Family Residence | 713 Square Feet | Built in 1950

A MUST SEE HOME! Looking for a year round lake home? This is your house. Located on Hill Lake you will find this 2 bedroom 1 bath double lot property ready to move in and enjoy your summer with friends and family. Most furnishings will be staying with this home.... Just bring your personal belongings and have the best summer!

For open house information, contact Heather Jackson, Re/Max Partners at 574-528-1032

Copyright © 2021 Kosciusko Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KBORIN-202119646)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bD9Ag_0ag7OBHg00

205 W 2Nd Street, North Manchester, 46962

3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,620 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Brand New, Custom Built Home is ready for you to call home! This home will feature 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, open concept Kitchen, Living & Dining Room complete with vaulted ceilings! The Kitchen will feature White Shaker Cabinets, Stone Countertops, Stainless Appliances and an Island with Sink & Dishwasher overlooking your spacious living room and dining room! Dining room leads to patio area, great for entertaining! The Main Floor Master features a walk-in closet and ensuite bath! The home will has 9+ foot ceilings making rooms feel spacious and will have Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring throughout. Professionally Landscaped with Curb Appeal, this One Level New Build is ready for you to call it Home!

For open house information, contact Tiffany Reimer, Metzger Property Services, LLC at 260-982-0238

Copyright © 2021 Upstate Alliance of REALTORS® Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FWAARIN-202118488)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BDh5S_0ag7OBHg00

7324 W Racoon Lane, Claypool, 46510

1 Bed 1 Bath | $54,900 | Single Family Residence | 389 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Looking to getaway? One bedroom home near Beaver Dam Lake. Well taken care of with new bamboo flooring, some updated windows, electric baseboard, central a/c and a wall mounted furnace, less than a 1/4 mile from the public boat launch on Beaver Dam Lake! All Sports from 1-4pm every day, 10 mph lake with great fishing all outside those hours! No pier space or dedicated access but, perfect hub to access the lakes in the area!

For open house information, contact Mark Skibowski, Re/Max Lakes at 574-834-1233

Copyright © 2021 Kosciusko Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KBORIN-202119093)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23IHd4_0ag7OBHg00

610 N Jefferson Street, Silver Lake, 46982

3 Beds 1 Bath | $82,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,096 Square Feet | Built in 1890

Very affordable bungalow located on the main strip in Silver Lake. Large yard with one acre of land, 3 bedrooms, large rear deck, central air, all appliances including washer and dryer, laundry room, formal dining room, and cheaper than rent! Silver Lake has city water, sewer, trash pickup, and great fishing.

For open house information, contact Timothy Hatcher, Hatcher Real Estate LLC at 574-267-0013

Copyright © 2021 Kosciusko Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KBORIN-202124238)

