Check out these Libby homes on the market

(Libby, MT) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Libby than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

37901 Us-2, Libby, 59923 0 Bed 2 Baths | $209,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,300 Square Feet | Built in 2001

This large shop on 0.79 acres is ready to accommodate any need you may have! Want to start a Highway 2 frontage business? This will work great! Want to have a place to hook up your RV or travel trailer in a fully protected and insulated building? No problem, there is water, sewer, and power in the shop. This really is a one of a kind multi-possibility property, and if the usage potential wasn't enough, there are great views of the Cabinet Mountains just over the tree line to the west! Call Eric Clark at 406-334-1500, or your real estate professional.

15337 Wolf Creek Road, Libby, 59923 3 Beds 4 Baths | $2,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,866 Square Feet | Built in 1910

A Montana Gem awaits you on this 281.062 acre paradise with private spring fed Betts Lake and desirable Wolf Creek frontage, all for your peace of mind and recreational enjoyment. This Montana dreamscape compromises none of the pioneering desires that make up the ideal Northwestern Montana property. Original farmhouse has upstairs apartment and neighboring Bunk House provides additional living quarters. Let this gorgeous property take you back to the good ole days where living off the land and self-sufficiency provide an essential aspect of well-being, and a home environment you will never want to leave. Whether you live in one of the original cabins, or build your dream home on the 5 acre Betts Lake with its red striped rainbow

1503 Dakota Avenue, Libby, 59923 3 Beds 1 Bath | $159,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,093 Square Feet | Built in 1914

Cute 3 bedroom home on a nice corner lot. Mature landscaping with huge shade tree and delicious cherry tree. Convenient location close to schools, shopping and all the recreational opportunities Libby has to offer. Unfinished basement for additional storage. Nice warm wood stove for the cool days. Call Sonny Hadley @ 406-253-4814 or your real estate professional.

654 Kootenai River Road, Libby, 59923 4 Beds 3 Baths | $445,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,584 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Living is easy in this impressive 4 bedroom 3 bath immaculate well built custom home. Located in a desirable area, this home has gorgeous Cabinet Mountain views and a picture perfect setting. The beautiful kitchen will inspire your inner chef, with it's indoor BBQ, attractive rock fireplace, beautiful cabinets, spacious dining area and is designed to make entertaining fun. The vaulted ceiling in the Great Room features beautiful timber beams, which gives this home a modern/rustic appeal and accentuates the lovely propane rock fireplace, built-in entertainment center, and provides ambiance and Montana charm, making this room a comfortable space to relax in. Office located off the Great Room looks out over the backyard and is pefect for those working from home who need spacious

