Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Libby, MT

Check out these Libby homes on the market

Posted by 
Libby Digest
Libby Digest
 14 days ago

(Libby, MT) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Libby than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Zi4W_0ag7OAOx00

37901 Us-2, Libby, 59923

0 Bed 2 Baths | $209,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,300 Square Feet | Built in 2001

This large shop on 0.79 acres is ready to accommodate any need you may have! Want to start a Highway 2 frontage business? This will work great! Want to have a place to hook up your RV or travel trailer in a fully protected and insulated building? No problem, there is water, sewer, and power in the shop. This really is a one of a kind multi-possibility property, and if the usage potential wasn't enough, there are great views of the Cabinet Mountains just over the tree line to the west! Call Eric Clark at 406-334-1500, or your real estate professional.

For open house information, contact Eric Clark, Kootenai River Realty at 406-293-9939

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22109772)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gyVld_0ag7OAOx00

15337 Wolf Creek Road, Libby, 59923

3 Beds 4 Baths | $2,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,866 Square Feet | Built in 1910

A Montana Gem awaits you on this 281.062 acre paradise with private spring fed Betts Lake and desirable Wolf Creek frontage, all for your peace of mind and recreational enjoyment. This Montana dreamscape compromises none of the pioneering desires that make up the ideal Northwestern Montana property. Original farmhouse has upstairs apartment and neighboring Bunk House provides additional living quarters. Let this gorgeous property take you back to the good ole days where living off the land and self-sufficiency provide an essential aspect of well-being, and a home environment you will never want to leave. Whether you live in one of the original cabins, or build your dream home on the 5 acre Betts Lake with its red striped rainbow

For open house information, contact Sharron Sverdrup, Kootenai River Realty at 406-293-9939

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22017723)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fZk8L_0ag7OAOx00

1503 Dakota Avenue, Libby, 59923

3 Beds 1 Bath | $159,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,093 Square Feet | Built in 1914

Cute 3 bedroom home on a nice corner lot. Mature landscaping with huge shade tree and delicious cherry tree. Convenient location close to schools, shopping and all the recreational opportunities Libby has to offer. Unfinished basement for additional storage. Nice warm wood stove for the cool days. Call Sonny Hadley @ 406-253-4814 or your real estate professional.

For open house information, contact Sonny Hadley, Infinity Real Estate at 406-253-3176

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22108467)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qLWoH_0ag7OAOx00

654 Kootenai River Road, Libby, 59923

4 Beds 3 Baths | $445,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,584 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Living is easy in this impressive 4 bedroom 3 bath immaculate well built custom home. Located in a desirable area, this home has gorgeous Cabinet Mountain views and a picture perfect setting. The beautiful kitchen will inspire your inner chef, with it's indoor BBQ, attractive rock fireplace, beautiful cabinets, spacious dining area and is designed to make entertaining fun. The vaulted ceiling in the Great Room features beautiful timber beams, which gives this home a modern/rustic appeal and accentuates the lovely propane rock fireplace, built-in entertainment center, and provides ambiance and Montana charm, making this room a comfortable space to relax in. Office located off the Great Room looks out over the backyard and is pefect for those working from home who need spacious

For open house information, contact Sharron Sverdrup, Kootenai River Realty at 406-293-9939

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22107051)

See more property details
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Libby Digest

Libby Digest

Libby, MT
16
Followers
135
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Libby Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wolf Creek, MT
Montana State
Montana Real Estate
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Business
City
Libby, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Custom Home#Propane#Travel Trailer#Kootenai River Realty#Bunk House#Infinity Real Estate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Landscaping
News Break
Real Estate
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden fires head of Social Security Administration

President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, after Saul refused a request to resign from his position. A White House official confirmed that Saul’s employment was terminated. The move was first reported by The Washington Post. David Black, Saul’s deputy who...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden tells Putin Russia must crack down on cybercriminals

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call that he must “take action” against cybercriminals acting in his country and that the U.S. reserves the right to “defend its people and its critical infrastructure” from future attacks. the White House said. The...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

FDA asks for federal investigation of Alzheimer's drug approval

The acting head of the Food and Drug Administration on Friday requested a federal investigation into her own agency's controversial approval of an Alzheimer's drug last month. In a letter to the independent Office of Inspector General, acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock asked the watchdog to investigate the interactions between representatives of Biogen and FDA during the process that led to the approval of the company's Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hill

Biden nominates Garcetti as ambassador to India

President Biden will nominate Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as his ambassador to India, the White House announced Friday, a high-profile position that would force the mayor to step down before his term expires. Garcetti was widely expected to be the pick for India, a nation of more than 1...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. military says withdrawal from Afghanistan 90 percent complete

As the Taliban make significant territorial gains in northern Afghanistan, the U.S. military said Tuesday its exit from the country is more than 90 percent complete. The U.S. Central Command in a statement said the U.S. had officially handed over seven facilities to the Afghan Ministry of Defense. It comes...
Miami, FLPosted by
The Hill

Miami courthouse to undergo repairs amid safety concerns

The Miami-Dade County Courthouse will undergo repairs amid safety concerns following an inspection, officials announced Friday. Officials said in a statement that all business at the courthouse will be conducted virtually. Judges and court staff will begin working remotely “until further notice” starting July 12. The statement was issued by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy