Willcox-curious? These homes are on the market

(Willcox, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Willcox will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

None, Willcox, 85643 2 Beds 3 Baths | $46,000 | Single Family Residence | 827 Square Feet | Built in 1927

investor special Pick this property up before its gone Huge lot,Exisitng Single family residence in need of repair also hook ups for manufactured home as well.

For open house information, contact Andrew David Lugo, OMNI Homes International at 520-406-0000

3053 Fort Grant Road, Willcox, 85643 3 Beds 1 Bath | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,512 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Nice 3 bedroom 1 bath home off paved road. Great location and fabulous views! This sweet little property will not last at this price. 24 hrs notice required to show.

For open house information, contact Nancy Welch, DiPeso Realty at 520-384-0011

1550 N Fort Grant Road, Willcox, 85643 3 Beds 2 Baths | $310,000 | Mobile Home | 1,536 Square Feet | Built in 2014

If you have longed to live in the Country come see this Charming three bedroom two Bath 2014 Modular home, With an Asphalt Driveway, four car shop with gargage door openers and locks, drip system on timer, built in spa, furnished home, with LOTS of extra details. Enjoy Country seclusion Just minutes from Town.

For open house information, contact Karen Lynn Clem, Tierra Antigua Realty at 520-508-4844

1109 W Granada Street, Willcox, 85643 0 Bed 0 Bath | $139,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,419 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Recently remodeled home close to all amenities. Large mature trees in fron yard.

For open house information, contact Katherine L Mendez, Mesquite Ranch Realty Inc at 520-766-6778