Take a look at these homes on the Evant market now

(Evant, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Evant will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

238 Gladys, Evant, 76525 3 Beds 2 Baths | $129,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,659 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Remodeled home in Evant Texas. This home has 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Come and check out this quiet community. This home has been remodeled on the inside. New cabinets, fresh paint, new flooring throughout the home. schedule your appointment today. Check out this Video: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=zqnVX95CiDB&mls=1

For open house information, contact Glenda Hall, Heart of Texas Land & Home at 254-749-6307

598 W Hwy 84, Evant, 76525 3 Beds 1 Bath | $154,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Newly renovated 3 bed 1 bath home on a beautiful lot. Walk into a large, open concept, living room with fresh new floors and paint. New flooring was replaced throughout the home with a fresh coat of paint, bathroom room has been updated, new AC system installed just in time for the summer! The large backyard is fully fenced and includes a shop. This one wont last long!

For open house information, contact Chance Taylor, Texas Star Real Estate at 254-721-0407

1355 S Us Highway 281, Evant, 76525 3 Beds 3 Baths | $775,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,450 Square Feet | Built in 1978

84.58 acres with 3 Br 2.5 Ba Rock Home that is .5 miles north of Evant, TX. The home has a large living room with vaulted ceiling and rock wood burning fireplace, game room, dining room, the kitchen has granite countertops, island with electric cooktop, double ovens, breakfast area, pantry and the master bedroom has his & her walk-in closets, jetted tub and separate shower. The home has a large backyard with inground pool with large patio for entertaining guest or just relaxing. The property is fences into 3 pastures, with 1 water well, small stock tank, barn and cattle pens. Additional Photos Coming Soon

For open house information, contact Calvin Burks, BURKS REAL ESTATE at 254-865-3601