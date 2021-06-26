Cancel
Abiquiu, NM

Abiquiu-curious? These homes are on the market

Abiquiu Daily
(Abiquiu, NM) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Abiquiu. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

6 Unicorn Lane, Abiquiu, 87510

4 Beds 2 Baths | $240,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,193 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Large modular home with views of the Chama River Valley, Jemez Mountains and Abiquiu. This home has 2 living areas, large kitchen with island and great separation of bedrooms. The master suite has double sinks, a soaking tub and walk in closets. Large front portal perfect to enjoy the beautiful surroundings. Fifteen minutes from Espanola in a rural and peaceful setting. The home is spacious and well laid out and perfect country living; close to town!

20780 Us Hwy 84, Abiquiu, 87510

4 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,794 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Looking for a home in Abiquiu? What started off as a Manufactured home, double-wide, now looks like a Single Family House. The home originally 3 bedrooms and two baths, has an addition of an extra bedroom, a large den, and two porches. The home is being sold with Real Property - Active title. The home was stuccoed on the outside and a pro-panel roof was added. Prominently located near the entrance of the property is a 4 car garage with a shop area. The visibility and range of the garage/shop, from the highway, makes this structure an ideal spot for a studio. The Property has a lot to offer. Setting on 1.2 acres, it is easily accessible to HWY 84. The home does not have an inactive title but has been assessed as real property. It has roadside visibility as well. This home is being sold in as is condition and will consider only cash offers. Presently home has been winterized.

434 State Road 554, Abiquiu, 87510

3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,650,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,539 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Beautifully thought out "Hacienda" living in definitive "Georgia O'Keefe" country. Abiquiu, New Mexico. Views, views, views in a quiet country setting. This house was built for comfort. The spaces flow effortlessly from room to room. The light throughout is comforting and the vistas extend from every window. Portals wrap in a continuous expansion of living space. Three bedrooms and baths are placed for individual or familial comfort. The beautiful chef's kitchen has it all, from a wonderful "working" island, double ovens, custom cabinets, huge pantry, granite counter tops to sub zero above standard appliances. Two wells pump to a 1750 gallon storage tank The 4 horse capacity barn has individual stalls and runs for each inhabitant and a very large turnout all constructed in pipe fencing. A large tack room with bathroom and hot water complete the comfort for horse and human alike. The extensive trails for riding and hiking that are accessed directly from the property complete an outdoorsman's dream. Don't miss this one friends. A beautiful one hour, 10 minute drive from Santa Fe delivers one home to a special piece of heaven in our glorious New Mexico!

1618 B Us 84 Private Drive #48, Medanales, 87510

2 Beds 1 Bath | $100,000 | Mobile Home | 1,148 Square Feet | Built in 1982

One acre lot located on a private drive near Historic Abiquiu. This two bedroom one bath single-wide mobile home in the Tierra Azul area features a ProPanel roof, wood burning stove, laminate floors and walk-in shower. Covered patio with plenty of outdoor space for farming and livestock; horses allowed. Includes a separate workshop with electricity. Perimeter fencing ensures your privacy. Own a low maintenance home minutes away from Abiquiu and Espanola. Affordable and move-in ready.

