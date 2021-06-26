House hunt Livingston: See what’s on the market now

(Livingston, WI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Livingston. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

518 Main St, Highland, 53543 3 Beds 1 Bath | $89,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,176 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Come live in a quiet, friendly Village & escape the hectic City living. 20 minutes West of Dodgeville. The expensive work has been done to this 2 story, double level porch home! Newer steel roof, siding & windows in 2007, Water Heater & electrical in 2009, New seamless gutters & Furnace in 2018. There are hard wood floors under flooring on first floor, bathroom has been remodeled and a pellet stove can heat the whole house! Bring your ideas and cosmetic repair skills to make this sturdy home your own. 2nd floor has capabilities of adding a spacious 2nd bathroom. The large deep lot has amazing views of the Village and this location is the best location to watch the sun set or Village parades going by.

For open house information, contact Risa Topper, EXP Realty, LLC at 866-848-6990

304 E Main St, Montfort, 53569 3 Beds 1 Bath | $123,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,207 Square Feet | Built in 1910

This 3 bedroom bungalow with its private yard and mature trees, has so much potential. Hardwood floors, a beautiful open stair case, a main floor laundry room and a enclosed front porch. There is also a beautiful built in cabinet upstairs. Square footage and dimensions are approximate.

For open house information, contact Robin Lindner, 1st Advantage Real Estate at 608-341-7017

670 Roosevelt St, Fennimore, 53809 4 Beds 2 Baths | $164,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,547 Square Feet | Built in 1937

Move in ready 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Fennimore Wisconsin. a roomy 3 season porch, 3 bedrooms, living room, dining room , kitchen and a full bath on the main floor with beautiful wood floors. A large 4th bedroom/master suite upstairs and a laundry room in the basement as well as a good sized deck in the back yard complete this very nice home. Call your favorite Realtor to see this home before it is sold.

For open house information, contact Paul Halberg, Wisconsin.Properties Realty, LLC at 608-512-0104