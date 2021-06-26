Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Livingston, WI

House hunt Livingston: See what’s on the market now

Posted by 
Livingston News Alert
Livingston News Alert
 14 days ago

(Livingston, WI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Livingston. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p0UD4_0ag7O6xI00

518 Main St, Highland, 53543

3 Beds 1 Bath | $89,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,176 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Come live in a quiet, friendly Village & escape the hectic City living. 20 minutes West of Dodgeville. The expensive work has been done to this 2 story, double level porch home! Newer steel roof, siding & windows in 2007, Water Heater & electrical in 2009, New seamless gutters & Furnace in 2018. There are hard wood floors under flooring on first floor, bathroom has been remodeled and a pellet stove can heat the whole house! Bring your ideas and cosmetic repair skills to make this sturdy home your own. 2nd floor has capabilities of adding a spacious 2nd bathroom. The large deep lot has amazing views of the Village and this location is the best location to watch the sun set or Village parades going by.

For open house information, contact Risa Topper, EXP Realty, LLC at 866-848-6990

Copyright © 2021 South Central Wisconsin MLS Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCWMLSWI-1890303)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WsINv_0ag7O6xI00

304 E Main St, Montfort, 53569

3 Beds 1 Bath | $123,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,207 Square Feet | Built in 1910

This 3 bedroom bungalow with its private yard and mature trees, has so much potential. Hardwood floors, a beautiful open stair case, a main floor laundry room and a enclosed front porch. There is also a beautiful built in cabinet upstairs. Square footage and dimensions are approximate.

For open house information, contact Robin Lindner, 1st Advantage Real Estate at 608-341-7017

Copyright © 2021 South Central Wisconsin MLS Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCWMLSWI-1912752)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sfc5f_0ag7O6xI00

670 Roosevelt St, Fennimore, 53809

4 Beds 2 Baths | $164,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,547 Square Feet | Built in 1937

Move in ready 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Fennimore Wisconsin. a roomy 3 season porch, 3 bedrooms, living room, dining room , kitchen and a full bath on the main floor with beautiful wood floors. A large 4th bedroom/master suite upstairs and a laundry room in the basement as well as a good sized deck in the back yard complete this very nice home. Call your favorite Realtor to see this home before it is sold.

For open house information, contact Paul Halberg, Wisconsin.Properties Realty, LLC at 608-512-0104

Copyright © 2021 South Central Wisconsin MLS Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCWMLSWI-1910476)

See more property details
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Livingston News Alert

Livingston News Alert

Livingston, WI
28
Followers
207
Post
930
Views
ABOUT

With Livingston News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Livingston, WI
Local
Wisconsin Business
Local
Wisconsin Real Estate
City
Dodgeville, WI
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows#Laundry Room#House#Village#Water Heater Electrical#Exp Realty#Llc#Realtor#Properties Realty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden fires head of Social Security Administration

President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, after Saul refused a request to resign from his position. A White House official confirmed that Saul’s employment was terminated. The move was first reported by The Washington Post. David Black, Saul’s deputy who...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden tells Putin Russia must crack down on cybercriminals

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call that he must “take action” against cybercriminals acting in his country and that the U.S. reserves the right to “defend its people and its critical infrastructure” from future attacks. the White House said. The...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

FDA asks for federal investigation of Alzheimer's drug approval

The acting head of the Food and Drug Administration on Friday requested a federal investigation into her own agency's controversial approval of an Alzheimer's drug last month. In a letter to the independent Office of Inspector General, acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock asked the watchdog to investigate the interactions between representatives of Biogen and FDA during the process that led to the approval of the company's Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hill

Biden nominates Garcetti as ambassador to India

President Biden will nominate Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as his ambassador to India, the White House announced Friday, a high-profile position that would force the mayor to step down before his term expires. Garcetti was widely expected to be the pick for India, a nation of more than 1...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. military says withdrawal from Afghanistan 90 percent complete

As the Taliban make significant territorial gains in northern Afghanistan, the U.S. military said Tuesday its exit from the country is more than 90 percent complete. The U.S. Central Command in a statement said the U.S. had officially handed over seven facilities to the Afghan Ministry of Defense. It comes...
Miami, FLPosted by
The Hill

Miami courthouse to undergo repairs amid safety concerns

The Miami-Dade County Courthouse will undergo repairs amid safety concerns following an inspection, officials announced Friday. Officials said in a statement that all business at the courthouse will be conducted virtually. Judges and court staff will begin working remotely “until further notice” starting July 12. The statement was issued by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy