House hunt Theodosia: See what’s on the market now

(Theodosia, MO) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Theodosia. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

363 Marion County 2086, Peel, 72668 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Mobile Home | 2 Square Feet | Built in 2008

It doesn't get more peaceful than this! Sitting at the end of an easy 1/2 mile of dirt county road, bring your boat, ATVs and outdoor gear to this tucked away piece of Arkansas paradise on Bull Shoals Lake. Enjoy the well maintained access to the lake, plenty of shaded woods and large yard including other great building sites on the property. This fixed up home features newer floors and fresh paint inside, central heat and air and a 22x30 shop with lots of storage space. Just minutes from the Peel Ferry, Hwy 125 Marina and 45 minutes to Harrison, AR. This home is just right for that country getaway feeling for a vacation or everyday life!This home wont last long so Call today to schedule your showing!

For open house information, contact Franklin Harp, Weichert, Realtors - Market Edge at 870-743-5555

20 Burt Road, Theodosia, 65761 2 Beds 2 Baths | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,044 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Lakefront, 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with an incredible lakeview on 1.05 acres m/l ! If you are dreaming of an affordable, low maintenance lake home - here it is! This efficient earth berm home with metal roof comes furnished and is ready for summer fun! The interior features an all weather sunroom with great lake views, an extra large master suite with more lake views, walk in closet, and full bath. Off the master suite is the laundry / mechanical room. The 2nd bedroom features a 3/4 bath with walk in shower. The open living room/ dining / kitchen space is a great place to entertain and create lifetime memories. Outside you will find a storage shed and well house. Boat ramps are within minutes as well as Cookies Restaurant, a great place to eat! This property was surveyed on June 11, 2021. 3rd party boat slip may be available at the Theodosia Marina. (Owners currently have a rented slip.)

For open house information, contact Lacey Sanders, Keller Williams Tri-Lakes at 417-336-4999

66 County Road 646, Theodosia, 65761 4 Beds 2 Baths | $99,500 | Mobile Home | 2,240 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Check out this 4 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 living areas and a huge kitchen just 1 mile from Bull Shoals Lake!!! With a nice 6 acre level lot this property can be a super affordable lake property. This home has a new metal roof along with a private well and septic. Inside the home is a large open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and two living areas. The split floor plan is nice with the large master and on suite bath on one side of the home and 3 bedrooms on the other side along with a main bath. The kitchen is situated in between both living areas and has a lot of cabinet space along with a small island and bar area. This property is located just 1 mile from Nolands Point and access to put your boat in the water. There is also a concrete storm shelter at the back of the property. Call today!

For open house information, contact Philip Reed, Keller Williams at 417-883-4900

203 Sierra Road, Theodosia, 65761 4 Beds 3 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,300 Square Feet | Built in 1987

This home was built for entertaining! View of the lake from many rooms! All the rooms are large with 3 bedrooms on the main floor and one down with potential for more. This kitchen is a cooks dream with lots of counter space many cabinets and drawers and an electric cooking fireplace with rotisserie and double ovens. Center island with breakfast bar and smooth top electric range. You could feed a small army here. All kitchen appliances stay. Main floor has new Bosch Heat & Air in 2018. The 85 gal water heater has convection circulation. This is a well built solid home with a nice view of the lake year round and easy access right off 160. Home comes with 2 acres 2 car attached insulated garage and a 2 car detached insulated and finished 2 car/workshop. Enjoy the wildlife in your yard.

For open house information, contact Calvin & Gwen Chambers, Southern Missouri Homes and Farms LLC at 417-894-8005