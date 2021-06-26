Cancel
Ridgeway, MO

Check out these Ridgeway homes on the market

Ridgeway News Flash
 14 days ago

(Ridgeway, MO) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Ridgeway. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fIA4W_0ag7O4Bq00

504 S 15Th Street, Bethany, 64424

5 Beds 2 Baths | $75,000 | 2,274 Square Feet | Built in 1920

This 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in Bethany has 2 separate living quarters and is currently being rented. The main floor has 1,378 sq ft with 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, dining room, kitchen, and living room. Upstairs has 896 sq ft and features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room, and kitchen. The upstairs has a separate entrance with a deck as well as a stairway inside that connects the downstairs and the upstairs. Other details include a 2 car attached garage, front porch, and a full, unfinished basement. Located just a couple of blocks from the square, this home is a must see.

For open house information, contact Donald Wilburn, Century 21 Team Elite at 660-359-2224

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WoP8Z_0ag7O4Bq00

303 N 24Th Street, Bethany, 64424

2 Beds 1 Bath | $79,000 | 1,168 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Location is everything. This nice home is located within walking distance of shopping, restaurants, and convenience stores. This home is 1168 sq ft with a full unfinished basement and attached garage. The roof is less than a year old. The home consists of 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, kitchen, living room, and dining room. The home has a nice covered patio to spend summer evenings on.

For open house information, contact Donald Wilburn, Century 21 Team Elite at 660-359-2224

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service.

Ridgeway, MO
ABOUT

With Ridgeway News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

