Check out these Ridgeway homes on the market

(Ridgeway, MO) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Ridgeway. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

504 S 15Th Street, Bethany, 64424 5 Beds 2 Baths | $75,000 | 2,274 Square Feet | Built in 1920

This 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in Bethany has 2 separate living quarters and is currently being rented. The main floor has 1,378 sq ft with 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, dining room, kitchen, and living room. Upstairs has 896 sq ft and features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room, and kitchen. The upstairs has a separate entrance with a deck as well as a stairway inside that connects the downstairs and the upstairs. Other details include a 2 car attached garage, front porch, and a full, unfinished basement. Located just a couple of blocks from the square, this home is a must see.

For open house information, contact Donald Wilburn, Century 21 Team Elite at 660-359-2224

303 N 24Th Street, Bethany, 64424 2 Beds 1 Bath | $79,000 | 1,168 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Location is everything. This nice home is located within walking distance of shopping, restaurants, and convenience stores. This home is 1168 sq ft with a full unfinished basement and attached garage. The roof is less than a year old. The home consists of 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, kitchen, living room, and dining room. The home has a nice covered patio to spend summer evenings on.

