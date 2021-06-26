Cancel
Loa, UT

Take a look at these homes for sale in Loa

Loa Today
(Loa, UT) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Loa than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ie7CX_0ag7O3J700

156 S Main St, Loa, 84747

5 Beds 2 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,776 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Renter will show home . Requires 24 hours notice. Call agent to set up showing. Zoned Commercial, next to Forest Service Office in Loa. Across street from grocery store. Has been used as a dance studio and a beauty shop. Has outside entrance to the basement. Submit all offers. Home sold as is.

For open house information, contact LIZ DUTTON, iPRO REALTY NETWORK at 435-767-9660

Copyright © 2021 Washington County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WCBRUT-21-222940)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RyCGI_0ag7O3J700

15 W Point Rd, Loa, 84747

4 Beds 5 Baths | $529,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,464 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Beautiful & spacious home located on generous 1.90 acres in Freemont, UT (Wayne County). Original lot has recently been subdivided into three separate lots. Buyer(s) can subsequently sell the two additional lots should he/she choose to do so. Home was originally built in 1984, but underwent a complete remodel in 2002. Large windows provide an abundant amount of natural light giving the home a very

For open house information, contact JARED ZIMMER, RE/MAX PROPERTIES at 435-865-7600

Copyright © 2021 Washington County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WCBRUT-21-223493)

Loa, UT
ABOUT

With Loa Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

