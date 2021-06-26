Take a look at these homes for sale in Loa

(Loa, UT) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Loa than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

156 S Main St, Loa, 84747 5 Beds 2 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,776 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Renter will show home . Requires 24 hours notice. Call agent to set up showing. Zoned Commercial, next to Forest Service Office in Loa. Across street from grocery store. Has been used as a dance studio and a beauty shop. Has outside entrance to the basement. Submit all offers. Home sold as is.

15 W Point Rd, Loa, 84747 4 Beds 5 Baths | $529,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,464 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Beautiful & spacious home located on generous 1.90 acres in Freemont, UT (Wayne County). Original lot has recently been subdivided into three separate lots. Buyer(s) can subsequently sell the two additional lots should he/she choose to do so. Home was originally built in 1984, but underwent a complete remodel in 2002. Large windows provide an abundant amount of natural light giving the home a very

