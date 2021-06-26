Cancel
Parksville, KY

Take a look at these homes for sale in Parksville

Parksville Bulletin
Parksville Bulletin
 14 days ago

(Parksville, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Parksville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D3DVb_0ag7O2QO00

1001 Plainview, Danville, 40422

3 Beds 1 Bath | $119,900 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Nice All brick ranch with eat in kitchen, appliances stay, newly painted throughout, spacious bedrooms. Great starter or retirement home.

For open house information, contact Linda Green, Coldwell Banker VIP Realty, Inc. at 859-236-5450

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20111498)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=247Kje_0ag7O2QO00

47 East Madison Avenue, Danville, 40422

3 Beds 2 Baths | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,832 Square Feet | Built in 2004

This well maintained home features beautiful landscaping, large deck and yard, walk-in closets in all the bedrooms, large bathroom in the primary bedroom with double sinks and vanities, jet tub, and gorgeous ceilings. The kitchen has abundant cabinet space, gorgeous counter tops and updated appliances. This house has it all, the only thing missing is you! Call today to schedule your private showing. Please submit all offers by Monday, May 24th at 6pm as all offers will be reviewed Monday, May 24th at 7pm with decision being made by end of business day Tuesday, May 25th. More pictures to come.

For open house information, contact Jannesy Estes, RE/MAX Elite Realty at 859-885-3229

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20109593)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QPltz_0ag7O2QO00

628 Cloverdale Drive, Danville, 40422

3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,800 | Single Family Residence | 1,496 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Located in the back of a quiet subdivision, and blanketed in a large and lush yard, this property is perfect for anyone looking for comfortable living.This floorplan is ideal for entertaining...It features an eat-in kitchen and breakfast nook. More than 75% of the home has hardwood flooring. A/C is less than 5 years old.

For open house information, contact Byron Mitchell, Keller Williams Greater Lexington at 859-721-2121

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20111328)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mrzbW_0ag7O2QO00

4910 Ky Hwy 300, Danville, 40422

4 Beds 2 Baths | $280,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,592 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Modern true log home only minutes from town. This custom built log home features Large full length front and back porches to enjoy. Inside you will find wood floors on the first floor. The living room is roomy and open to the second floor above. The kitchen features beautiful wood cabinets with a breakfast bar. Upstairs features two addition bedrooms and a large rec room. Call today and schedule your showing!

For open house information, contact Joe Marcum, CENTURY 21 Advantage Realty at 859-238-2119

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20108569)

