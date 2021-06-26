Take a look at these homes for sale in Happy

(Happy, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Happy. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

806 4Th St, Happy, 79042 3 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Manufactured Home | 2,008 Square Feet | Built in 2003

This is a very nice Solitaire home, with a large lot and lots of updates by the sellers. You'll enjoy the upgraded flooring and carpet throughout this open concept home, with huge bedrooms and walk in closets. The kitchen has had a complete upgrade with new cabinets, granite countertops, and a spacious pantry. You'll enjoy the deck in the back for BBQ's and the huge garage with workshop. There is also a nice size metal shed with electricity and air conditioning on the east side of the home. Small town living within 30 minutes of city amenities. Come take a look before it's gone. (MORE PICTURES COMING SOON)

741 Dallas Ave, Tulia, 79088 3 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Come take a look at this beautifully updated home! You'll enjoy using the updated kitchen with beautiful floors, double oven, built in range, and the stained glass window over the sink. Laundry room has been updated with black subway tile on the walls and patterned tile on the floor, as well as a laundry sink in the corner. This open concept home has a beautiful wood burning fireplace in the living room, and a large fire pit in the backyard, for all your friends and family to enjoy. Wainscoting in the hall, and your own private office nook between the bedrooms. Come see it before it's gone. (MORE PICTURES COMING SOON)

