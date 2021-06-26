Cancel
Happy, TX

Take a look at these homes for sale in Happy

Happy News Watch
Happy News Watch
 14 days ago

(Happy, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Happy. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UfgQc_0ag7O1Xf00

806 4Th St, Happy, 79042

3 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Manufactured Home | 2,008 Square Feet | Built in 2003

This is a very nice Solitaire home, with a large lot and lots of updates by the sellers. You'll enjoy the upgraded flooring and carpet throughout this open concept home, with huge bedrooms and walk in closets. The kitchen has had a complete upgrade with new cabinets, granite countertops, and a spacious pantry. You'll enjoy the deck in the back for BBQ's and the huge garage with workshop. There is also a nice size metal shed with electricity and air conditioning on the east side of the home. Small town living within 30 minutes of city amenities. Come take a look before it's gone. (MORE PICTURES COMING SOON)

For open house information, contact Danyell Dyslin, Fathom Realty, LLC at 806-433-2067

Copyright © 2021 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-3885)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HNXhs_0ag7O1Xf00

741 Dallas Ave, Tulia, 79088

3 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Come take a look at this beautifully updated home! You'll enjoy using the updated kitchen with beautiful floors, double oven, built in range, and the stained glass window over the sink. Laundry room has been updated with black subway tile on the walls and patterned tile on the floor, as well as a laundry sink in the corner. This open concept home has a beautiful wood burning fireplace in the living room, and a large fire pit in the backyard, for all your friends and family to enjoy. Wainscoting in the hall, and your own private office nook between the bedrooms. Come see it before it's gone. (MORE PICTURES COMING SOON)

For open house information, contact Danyell Dyslin, Fathom Realty, LLC at 806-433-2067

Copyright © 2021 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-3759)

Happy News Watch

Happy News Watch

Happy, TX
With Happy News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

