Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburg, NH

Top homes for sale in Pittsburg

Posted by 
Pittsburg Bulletin
Pittsburg Bulletin
 14 days ago

(Pittsburg, NH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Pittsburg will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fRMi6_0ag7Nz0r00

34 Fern Drive, Pittsburg, 03592

3 Beds 3 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,701 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Fantastic fully furnished 3BR 3 bath Pittsburg home with first floor Master Suite and direct snowmobile and ATV trail access. This home has been meticulously maintained and is ready to be loved by its new owners. First floor features open concept kitchen/dining/living room area with a wall of glass to enjoy the view, master suite with it's own private bath, propane fireplace, half bath, and laundry. Upstairs offers two more bedrooms, 3/4 bath, and large loft area overlooking the living room as well as the views. The basement is home to the 2 car heated garage with plenty of room for vehicle and toy storage and the utility room. The exterior of the home gives additional living space with the covered porch and large open deck area that is a great spot for barbecues and relaxation. All of this including an automatic whole-house generator!

For open house information, contact Joey Sweatt, A Notch Above Real Estate LLC at 603-538-9922

Copyright © 2021 New England Real Estate Network. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNERENNH-4857508)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QDBdu_0ag7Nz0r00

1104 Halls Stream Road, Pittsburg, 03592

4 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,216 Square Feet | Built in 2017

5091c Come see this nice 4 bedroom 2 bath 2017 manufactured home with additional bedroom added. Nice private 1(+/_)acre lot. Spacious 2 car garage to keep your toys . Located on beautiful Halls Stream Rd with ATV access. Enjoy the Livingroom with gas fireplace and nice open floor plan including kitchen/dining room. There has been an additional 10x14 4th bedroom/bonus room added to the back. Separate laundry room. Enjoy country privacy on your spacious front deck. Great for year round living or a nice 2nd home to get away from it all.

For open house information, contact Teresa Collins, Raymond E. Davis Real Estate at 603-237-4400

Copyright © 2021 New England Real Estate Network. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNERENNH-4838321)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i9vTb_0ag7Nz0r00

75 Rogers Pond Road, Pittsburg, 03592

3 Beds 1 Bath | $249,900 | Cabin | 1,029 Square Feet | Built in 1989

North Country cabin available in Pittsburg with deeded access to Back Lake! This charming 4 bedroom cabin, has been a great rental property know as "Reilly's Retreat". Sitting nicely on a town maintained road, this property is surrounded by beautiful hardwood trees giving you that great in the woods feel with all the modern amenities. Inside has natural pint and rustic beams throughout. The main level has a nice open kitchen, dining and living area with a gas fireplace, 3/4 bathroom. There is a walkout basement that would be a great area to finish into a family room or game room. Enjoy your covered porch with your morning coffee. Plenty of space to create your new family memories. Direct ATV access, and snowmobile access close by. Come and look at this great opportunity today!

For open house information, contact Jennifer Rancourt, RE/MAX Northern Edge Realty/Colebrook at 603-752-0003

Copyright © 2021 New England Real Estate Network. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNERENNH-4864794)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p5NkF_0ag7Nz0r00

25 Cub Lane, Clarksville, 03592

2 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,958 Square Feet | Built in 1982

A great escape! This home is peacefully situated on 1.70 acres with a large lawn, pond, and beautiful mountain views. Enjoy the finished sunroom where you'll soak up the natural sunlight pouring through the sliding glass doors, and pellet stove to keep cozy on the cool fall and winter nights. From the sunroom you'll enter the home to find a spacious kitchen with new granite countertops that opens to the dining area. Cozy up in front of the woodstove situated on a new granite hearth in the living room. On the main level you'll also find a large full bath and bedroom overlooking the beautiful yard. Upstairs features another bedroom and oversized full bath. The walkout basement has a partially finished room that could give you more sleeping space or fun family room. If the house wasn't enough you'll love the two car garage with overhead storage PLUS an additional 12x12 attached storage area for all your toys! Not to mention it is equipped with a woodstove and three-phase electric. Come snatch this one up before it's gone!

For open house information, contact Megan Stone, RE/MAX Northern Edge Realty/Colebrook at 603-752-0003

Copyright © 2021 New England Real Estate Network. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNERENNH-4861920)

See more property details
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Pittsburg Bulletin

Pittsburg Bulletin

Pittsburg, NH
15
Followers
199
Post
832
Views
ABOUT

With Pittsburg Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburg, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homes For Sale#Glass#Propane#Atv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden fires head of Social Security Administration

President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, after Saul refused a request to resign from his position. A White House official confirmed that Saul’s employment was terminated. The move was first reported by The Washington Post. David Black, Saul’s deputy who...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden tells Putin Russia must crack down on cybercriminals

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call that he must “take action” against cybercriminals acting in his country and that the U.S. reserves the right to “defend its people and its critical infrastructure” from future attacks. the White House said. The...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

FDA asks for federal investigation of Alzheimer's drug approval

The acting head of the Food and Drug Administration on Friday requested a federal investigation into her own agency's controversial approval of an Alzheimer's drug last month. In a letter to the independent Office of Inspector General, acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock asked the watchdog to investigate the interactions between representatives of Biogen and FDA during the process that led to the approval of the company's Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hill

Biden nominates Garcetti as ambassador to India

President Biden will nominate Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as his ambassador to India, the White House announced Friday, a high-profile position that would force the mayor to step down before his term expires. Garcetti was widely expected to be the pick for India, a nation of more than 1...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. military says withdrawal from Afghanistan 90 percent complete

As the Taliban make significant territorial gains in northern Afghanistan, the U.S. military said Tuesday its exit from the country is more than 90 percent complete. The U.S. Central Command in a statement said the U.S. had officially handed over seven facilities to the Afghan Ministry of Defense. It comes...
Miami, FLPosted by
The Hill

Miami courthouse to undergo repairs amid safety concerns

The Miami-Dade County Courthouse will undergo repairs amid safety concerns following an inspection, officials announced Friday. Officials said in a statement that all business at the courthouse will be conducted virtually. Judges and court staff will begin working remotely “until further notice” starting July 12. The statement was issued by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy