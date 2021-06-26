Top homes for sale in Pittsburg

(Pittsburg, NH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Pittsburg will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

34 Fern Drive, Pittsburg, 03592 3 Beds 3 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,701 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Fantastic fully furnished 3BR 3 bath Pittsburg home with first floor Master Suite and direct snowmobile and ATV trail access. This home has been meticulously maintained and is ready to be loved by its new owners. First floor features open concept kitchen/dining/living room area with a wall of glass to enjoy the view, master suite with it's own private bath, propane fireplace, half bath, and laundry. Upstairs offers two more bedrooms, 3/4 bath, and large loft area overlooking the living room as well as the views. The basement is home to the 2 car heated garage with plenty of room for vehicle and toy storage and the utility room. The exterior of the home gives additional living space with the covered porch and large open deck area that is a great spot for barbecues and relaxation. All of this including an automatic whole-house generator!

1104 Halls Stream Road, Pittsburg, 03592 4 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,216 Square Feet | Built in 2017

5091c Come see this nice 4 bedroom 2 bath 2017 manufactured home with additional bedroom added. Nice private 1(+/_)acre lot. Spacious 2 car garage to keep your toys . Located on beautiful Halls Stream Rd with ATV access. Enjoy the Livingroom with gas fireplace and nice open floor plan including kitchen/dining room. There has been an additional 10x14 4th bedroom/bonus room added to the back. Separate laundry room. Enjoy country privacy on your spacious front deck. Great for year round living or a nice 2nd home to get away from it all.

75 Rogers Pond Road, Pittsburg, 03592 3 Beds 1 Bath | $249,900 | Cabin | 1,029 Square Feet | Built in 1989

North Country cabin available in Pittsburg with deeded access to Back Lake! This charming 4 bedroom cabin, has been a great rental property know as "Reilly's Retreat". Sitting nicely on a town maintained road, this property is surrounded by beautiful hardwood trees giving you that great in the woods feel with all the modern amenities. Inside has natural pint and rustic beams throughout. The main level has a nice open kitchen, dining and living area with a gas fireplace, 3/4 bathroom. There is a walkout basement that would be a great area to finish into a family room or game room. Enjoy your covered porch with your morning coffee. Plenty of space to create your new family memories. Direct ATV access, and snowmobile access close by. Come and look at this great opportunity today!

25 Cub Lane, Clarksville, 03592 2 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,958 Square Feet | Built in 1982

A great escape! This home is peacefully situated on 1.70 acres with a large lawn, pond, and beautiful mountain views. Enjoy the finished sunroom where you'll soak up the natural sunlight pouring through the sliding glass doors, and pellet stove to keep cozy on the cool fall and winter nights. From the sunroom you'll enter the home to find a spacious kitchen with new granite countertops that opens to the dining area. Cozy up in front of the woodstove situated on a new granite hearth in the living room. On the main level you'll also find a large full bath and bedroom overlooking the beautiful yard. Upstairs features another bedroom and oversized full bath. The walkout basement has a partially finished room that could give you more sleeping space or fun family room. If the house wasn't enough you'll love the two car garage with overhead storage PLUS an additional 12x12 attached storage area for all your toys! Not to mention it is equipped with a woodstove and three-phase electric. Come snatch this one up before it's gone!

