Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indian Lake, NY

House hunt Indian Lake: See what’s on the market now

Posted by 
Indian Lake Post
Indian Lake Post
 14 days ago

(Indian Lake, NY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Indian Lake than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mQy5i_0ag7Ny8800

175 Durant Road, Blue Mountain Lake, 12812

3 Beds 1 Bath | $105,000 | Single Family Residence | 938 Square Feet | Built in 1930

This older home in Blue Mountain Lake is perfect for a young family or a couple. It is located adjacent to the town park with 2 tennis courts, playground and playing field in Blue Mountain Lake. The lot abutts New York State Land and is near hiking trails and the town beach. If you are looking for a base camp, Blue Mountain is centrally located and the home is on a Town maintained road. There are three bedrooms, 1 bath with tub/shower, redone, eat in kitchen and living room with wood stove and floor furnace. The wraparound porch is great for relaxing and the shed will hold plenty of toys and tools. The private backyard would be a nice location for sitting around an open fire in the summer months. Blue Mountain Lake has so much to offer, the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts, The Adirondack Experience and the Lake itself.

For open house information, contact Dawn Timm, Timm Associates Sotheby's International Realty-BML at 518-352-7395

Copyright © 2021 Adirondack Champlain Valley MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ACVMLSNY-172511)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27UwGN_0ag7Ny8800

48 Mountainwoods Dr, Albrightsville, 12864

5 Beds 4 Baths | $449,000 | Condominium | 2,112 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Immaculate home being offered turnkey. Completely refurnished in 2016 with Ethan Allen and other higher end manufacturers. First floor master bedroom. This is one of two properties that has level bridge access - no steps!! $40-45k income potential with renting it out six months of the year - summer and ski season. Currently rented for over half the coming summer but new owner can cancel reservations if desired. You will get the option to join Boulder Lake Club, a private club for Boulder Lake residents only that provides access to the beach, pool, hot tub, boating, fishing, bocce, tennis, and outdoor live entertainment. -Current owner will only take a few personal items, everything else stays. New heat pump 2019. OPEN HOUSE 5/22 FROM 10AM-2PM

For open house information, contact Monica Lynn Ciliberti, Weichert Realtors - Allentown at 610-395-4500

Copyright © 2021 Pocono Mountains Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PMARPA-PM-87777)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fqYow_0ag7Ny8800

110 Pinewood Dr, Albrightsville, 12864

5 Beds 3 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,789 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Beautiful lake front property in the desirous Pine Lakes Community. Newly renovated, this large home sits on 1/3 of an acre and features 5 bedrooms, including a huge master suite with walk-in closet, and a private bath with whirlpool tub for 2. 2 additional bathrooms, large enclosed porch, garage, central AC, oversized family room with a wood-burning fireplace with access to the porch, and private boat dock on the lake. Community boasts outdoor pool, club house, tennis courts, and more! Too many amenities to list, this home is a must see!

For open house information, contact Igor Baboshkin, United National Realty Group Inc at 718-979-8000

Copyright © 2021 Pocono Mountains Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PMARPA-PM-88919)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qlU2q_0ag7Ny8800

206 Lake Shore Dr, Indian Lake, 12842

4 Beds 2 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,058 Square Feet | Built in 1961

200 feet of direct waterfront on Indian Lake in the Central Adirondacks! Check out this large Colonial with beautiful lake views from your large 10 x 40 foot deck. It includes large living room, large dining room, nice working kitchen, 4 large bedrooms an 2 full baths! Also included on the property is a 2 bedroom Seasonal cottage with garage storage. As the property is currently operating as a marina, all related equipment, boats, docks, etc will be removed prior to closing. Call for more details!

For open house information, contact Allen VanHoff, Howard Hanna Capital, Inc at 518-798-3636

Copyright © 2021 Adirondack Champlain Valley MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ACVMLSNY-169901)

See more property details
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Indian Lake Post

Indian Lake Post

Indian Lake, NY
15
Followers
207
Post
518
Views
ABOUT

With Indian Lake Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blue Mountain Lake, NY
City
Allentown, NY
City
Indian Lake, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ethan Allen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Realtors#Club House#Open House#Boating#Timm Associates Sotheby#Boulder Lake Club#Pine Lakes Community#Ac#Colonial
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fishing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden fires head of Social Security Administration

President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, after Saul refused a request to resign from his position. A White House official confirmed that Saul’s employment was terminated. The move was first reported by The Washington Post. David Black, Saul’s deputy who...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden tells Putin Russia must crack down on cybercriminals

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call that he must “take action” against cybercriminals acting in his country and that the U.S. reserves the right to “defend its people and its critical infrastructure” from future attacks. the White House said. The...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

FDA asks for federal investigation of Alzheimer's drug approval

The acting head of the Food and Drug Administration on Friday requested a federal investigation into her own agency's controversial approval of an Alzheimer's drug last month. In a letter to the independent Office of Inspector General, acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock asked the watchdog to investigate the interactions between representatives of Biogen and FDA during the process that led to the approval of the company's Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hill

Biden nominates Garcetti as ambassador to India

President Biden will nominate Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as his ambassador to India, the White House announced Friday, a high-profile position that would force the mayor to step down before his term expires. Garcetti was widely expected to be the pick for India, a nation of more than 1...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. military says withdrawal from Afghanistan 90 percent complete

As the Taliban make significant territorial gains in northern Afghanistan, the U.S. military said Tuesday its exit from the country is more than 90 percent complete. The U.S. Central Command in a statement said the U.S. had officially handed over seven facilities to the Afghan Ministry of Defense. It comes...
Miami, FLPosted by
The Hill

Miami courthouse to undergo repairs amid safety concerns

The Miami-Dade County Courthouse will undergo repairs amid safety concerns following an inspection, officials announced Friday. Officials said in a statement that all business at the courthouse will be conducted virtually. Judges and court staff will begin working remotely “until further notice” starting July 12. The statement was issued by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy