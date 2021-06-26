House hunt Indian Lake: See what’s on the market now

(Indian Lake, NY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Indian Lake than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

175 Durant Road, Blue Mountain Lake, 12812 3 Beds 1 Bath | $105,000 | Single Family Residence | 938 Square Feet | Built in 1930

This older home in Blue Mountain Lake is perfect for a young family or a couple. It is located adjacent to the town park with 2 tennis courts, playground and playing field in Blue Mountain Lake. The lot abutts New York State Land and is near hiking trails and the town beach. If you are looking for a base camp, Blue Mountain is centrally located and the home is on a Town maintained road. There are three bedrooms, 1 bath with tub/shower, redone, eat in kitchen and living room with wood stove and floor furnace. The wraparound porch is great for relaxing and the shed will hold plenty of toys and tools. The private backyard would be a nice location for sitting around an open fire in the summer months. Blue Mountain Lake has so much to offer, the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts, The Adirondack Experience and the Lake itself.

48 Mountainwoods Dr, Albrightsville, 12864 5 Beds 4 Baths | $449,000 | Condominium | 2,112 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Immaculate home being offered turnkey. Completely refurnished in 2016 with Ethan Allen and other higher end manufacturers. First floor master bedroom. This is one of two properties that has level bridge access - no steps!! $40-45k income potential with renting it out six months of the year - summer and ski season. Currently rented for over half the coming summer but new owner can cancel reservations if desired. You will get the option to join Boulder Lake Club, a private club for Boulder Lake residents only that provides access to the beach, pool, hot tub, boating, fishing, bocce, tennis, and outdoor live entertainment. -Current owner will only take a few personal items, everything else stays. New heat pump 2019. OPEN HOUSE 5/22 FROM 10AM-2PM

110 Pinewood Dr, Albrightsville, 12864 5 Beds 3 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,789 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Beautiful lake front property in the desirous Pine Lakes Community. Newly renovated, this large home sits on 1/3 of an acre and features 5 bedrooms, including a huge master suite with walk-in closet, and a private bath with whirlpool tub for 2. 2 additional bathrooms, large enclosed porch, garage, central AC, oversized family room with a wood-burning fireplace with access to the porch, and private boat dock on the lake. Community boasts outdoor pool, club house, tennis courts, and more! Too many amenities to list, this home is a must see!

206 Lake Shore Dr, Indian Lake, 12842 4 Beds 2 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,058 Square Feet | Built in 1961

200 feet of direct waterfront on Indian Lake in the Central Adirondacks! Check out this large Colonial with beautiful lake views from your large 10 x 40 foot deck. It includes large living room, large dining room, nice working kitchen, 4 large bedrooms an 2 full baths! Also included on the property is a 2 bedroom Seasonal cottage with garage storage. As the property is currently operating as a marina, all related equipment, boats, docks, etc will be removed prior to closing. Call for more details!

