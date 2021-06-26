Take a look at these homes on the market in Meadview

(Meadview, AZ) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Meadview than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

29830 N Sunfish Drive, Meadview, 86444 3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | 1,534 Square Feet | Built in 2006

This is the new Meadview Listing you have been waiting for all your life! We have the perfect Retirement, Forever or Part-Time Property waiting here for your immediate enjoyment. The Move-In Ready 3Bed/2Bath Open Split Plan Home has just the right amount of living space for privacy and entertaining, approximately 1536 Sq Ft to be exact. Raised Covered Decks provide a welcoming entry on the front side and large optional use space on the backyard side. Not to mention the free and amazing Sunrise and Sunset Views of the Grand Wash Cliffs and West Rim of the Grand Canyon. It is an ideal situation to share with all your Lake Weekend Warrior Friends for barbeques and star gazing. Modern features include ample Island Kitchen, Cathedral Ceiling with Fans, Built-In Office Area for Computer Work and Library Space and Stone Face Wood-Burning Fireplace. And it's All Electric with Heat Pump and Central Air Conditioning. All Appliances stay including Washer & Dryer in Utility/Laundry Room. Large Owner Bedroom and Bath offers Dual Sinks and Separate Garden Tub and Walk-In Shower. The Super Sized Detached 2-Car Garage is Boat Deep and has a huge Work Shop Area. A One-Car Shed can house extra Toys and has lots of extra Storage Space. RV Parking available. All Paved Roads lead you into this Corner Property made up of 2 Separate Lots totalling approximately .81 Acres for plenty of armstretch from neighbors. Parcel #343-17-274 (29840 N Sunfish Dr, Lot 274) is included in this sale. Sorry, Yard Art may not convey though it gives you the ideas to make it your own. Clubhouse Membership is included for only $80.00/Year and is loaded with amenities to include Tennis, Basketball, Miniature Golf, Billiards and Games and even a sparkling Swimming Pool. Only minutes away from South Cove Launch Ramp of Lake Mead for exceptional boating, fishing and recreational opportunites. ATV Trails abound throughout the surrounding Lake Mead National Recreation Area. Come See all that Meadview has to offer!

26351 N Apple Drive, Meadview, 86444 2 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 2008

$20,000 PRICE REDUCTION! BUILT for the AGES. This Custom 1,232 sq ft owner-builder All Electric, Wood Stove heated home is on 1.44 Fully Fenced acres. The 2 Bedroom, 1 full and 1 3/4 Bath home is constructed with High-grade Textured Block Walls and a Corrugated Metal Roof. The Interior Walls are finished with 2 x 2 wood framing, Foam Insulation and Tape & Textured Walls. Combined with Dual Paned Windows and Ceiling Fans, the Living Area room temperature is easily regulated with a central Wood Burning Stove and one Window Air Conditioner. The open plan and Cathedral Ceiling allows for free air and activity flow. The Kitchen is equipped with a Flat Top electric stove and an Eat-in Laminate counter, Pantry, plenty of Alder Custom Cabinets and Laminate flooring. A casual Dining Room and Office Nook are opposite the airy Living Room sporting the ample Wood Burning Stove and Wall-to-wall Carpeting. A sliding Glass Door opens onto an uncovered cement Patio with a West view of the Grand Wash Cliffs and Iron Mountain peeking through the many old-growth Joshua Trees that dot the landscape. Down the Hall is the Washer/Dryer alcove and further is the Guest Bedroom and Tiled Full Bath. At the end of the hall resides the roomy Master Bedroom with Double Closet and French Doors that lead outside to a cozy Sitting Area. The Tiled Master Bath has extra room (8'9"x 8'6") and is plumbed for an optional Spa. The Walk-in Shower is over-sized (5'4"x5'4") and requires finishing: shower fixtures and tiling. Glass Block Wall inserts ensure privacy and light throughout the spacious bathroom. A short walk outside brings you to an enclosed two room Utility/Workshop with Shelving, Storage, Security Windows and 200 Amps of electricity for all manner of work projects. Partially enclosing the Shop is a 10'-20' high Corrugated Hip Roof Shelter that extends into two Open Stalls: one, 16' x 20', the other 16' x 32'. These Ports house 2 complete RV/Boat Ports with water, electric and septic hook-ups or 2-3 vehicle parking spaces. A Water Haul Trailer and nearby Water Station make water resupply convenient. Water delivery is also available. Two Street entries offer ease of access. The Lake Mead Boat Launch is about a 30 minute drive and ATV/Hiking Trails are laced throughout the Grapevine Mesa. So many possibilities with this versatile property!

27211 N Tamarisk Street, Meadview, 86444 1 Bed 1 Bath | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 2001

$9,900 Price Reduction! Enjoy the comforts of easy living in this Clean, Cozy, Site-built home on 1.25 Acres. Or take advantage of Commercial Zoning and start your own Airbnb. An RV pad w Full Hook-ups makes a welcome respite for guests. Direct wired for internet, phone and cable. The 1,000 sq ft wood-framed home has been well-maintained and upgraded: All outside trim painted and weather sealed, 3 heavy-duty security doors, new outside solar lights, new roof with a ten year warranty, newly painted 1,800 gal water tank, new pump, and upgraded circuit breakers. Other outside touches include a fully fenced, double gated yard, an in-and-out driveway, water and eye friendly landscaping, a lighted, telescopic flagpole, attached two car carport that allows weather protected entry into the house. Extra sport vehicle space is provided in a partially wooden fenced area. The first step into this homey casita is dramatic for its size. The Free-standing Fireplace makes a warm focal point to the living room. No room divider creates a continuity between the living room and the kitchen/dining room. The Ceramic-Tiled Floor and High, Pitch Ceilings add to the feeling of space and light with the generous placing of windows throughout. The kitchen offers plenty of counter workspace and cupboards, with a bonus of a pantry and deep sliding drawers. The bedroom is in the center of the home which protects the sleeper from temperature extremes. A roomy full-bath has lots of storage, as does the laundry room. A 10 x 8 Bonus room at the back of the house can be used as a second bedroom, office, hobby room, or ?? The home is conveniently redundant in its energy delivery, wired for all electric, as it is (save the gas range and fireplace) and also plumbed for propane. Several choices in air maintenance are available: AC wall unit, Ceiling fans, propane Wall heater, fireplace and wall coverings, including Wooden Blinds in the living room. After enjoyable dining in front of a Grand Wash Cliffs view window, a walk around the property is a perfect way to begin or end the day. Groomed paths to various rest stops and a rustic bridge to a bench in a ravine inspire a commune with the beauty of the Mohave desert. The Lake Mead Boat Launch is easy to access with Pierce Ferry Rd just a block away. ATV/Hiking trails abound the Mesa. Come see this property full of pleasing options!

600 W Havasu Drive, Meadview, 86444 3 Beds 2 Baths | $265,000 | 1,654 Square Feet | Built in 1991

This is your Ultimate Getaway Home and Property in Meadview's Unit 2 with no CC&R's. Palm Harbor Home with Open Split Floor Plan with lots of options for use. The Stone Facade and Railings dress up the frontage of the Home handsomely. Oversized Windows allow for magnificent Views of the surrounding area and the Extended Covered Front Deck offers amazing sweeping Views of the Grand Wash Cliffs and West Rim of the Grand Canyon. All Electric Home with Central Heating and Air. Open Island Kitchen with Eat-In Counter. Lots of Cupboards and Countertop Space, too. Free standing Wood Burning Stove adds to the overall comfort and ambience. All Appliances stay. New Laminate Flooring throughout enrichens the Living Areas. Large Utility Room with Washer and Dryer staying. Detached Stone Block Garage provides space for lots of Toys and accommodates a Workshop Area. Separate Utility/Garden Shed on the property. Near Launch Ramp to Lake Mead for exceptional boating, fishing and recreational opportunities. Clubhouse nearby with sparkling Pool, Tennis/Basketball Court, Miniature Golf and more! Hiking and ATV Trails throughout the area. Close to Downtown District for shops, restaurants and amenities. This is Horse Property so you can even have some chickens, too, for that little Hobby Farm. Shaded sitting areas make most of the entire acre useable with a long armstretch from other neighbors. Come See all that Meadview has to offer!

