Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Great River, NY

On the hunt for a home in Great River? These houses are on the market

Posted by 
Great River Dispatch
Great River Dispatch
 14 days ago

(Great River, NY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Great River. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42PVUO_0ag7NvTx00

809 Surf Street, Lindenhurst, 11757

2 Beds 1 Bath | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 684 Square Feet | Built in 1967

Lovely 2 Bedroom Ranch In Lindenhurst For $229,000. A Quiet Location, Seconds To Beach, Park & Marinas. Boasting A Quiet Midblock Location, Gas Heating, Private Yard & Much More! HOUSE NEEDS TO BE RAISED!

For open house information, contact Matthew Korman, Douglas Elliman Real Estate at 516-354-6500

Copyright © 2021 OneKey MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLINY-3307177)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MQEUV_0ag7NvTx00

11 Tulip, Holtsville, 11742

4 Beds 3 Baths | $579,999 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Lovely 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bth Colonial Located In Cul-de-sac in Summerfield Gated Community. This Pinewood Model offers Kitchen with 42" Cabinets, Porcelain Tiles and Stainless Steel Appliances. Great Room W/Stone Wall Fireplace, Cathedral Ceilings with Skylights, Master Suite with Private Master Bath Features Jacuzzi & Separate e Shower. Hardwood Floors In Foyer, Living Room & Dinning Room. Full Finished Bsmt W/8Ft Ceilings, New Cac On Main Floor, Igs. Summerfield Offers Amenities For all Ages Clubhouse w/ Gym, Tennis, Basketball, Volleyball & Bocce. Brand New Playground, 2 Man Guarded Gate Houses. Summerfield Is The Only Gated Community To Offer On Site day Care. Hoa $230 You're Not Just Buying A Home, You're Buying A Lifestyle!

For open house information, contact Kelly Choulis Auffret, Signature Premier Properties at 631-360-2800

Copyright © 2021 OneKey MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLINY-3321549)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42PZVf_0ag7NvTx00

139 Weatherby Lane, Central Islip, 11722

2 Beds 2 Baths | $395,000 | Condominium | 1,190 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Mint, beautiful remodeled Briar condo unit at Foxgate is on the ground floor, where you will find 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, wood floors throughout, with brand new stainless appliances, and cherry cabinets. This condo has plenty of closets and plenty of storage, as well as a finished basement. The basement is another great space, with 10 ft ceilings and over 1100sq feet of space. Plenty of space to create a home theater, playroom or office. There is a patio for BBQ's, and entertaining. This gated community's amenities include Clubhouse with gym and a private space for hosting, as well as inground heated pool. Convenient to shopping, the LIRR, and Southern State Parkway. Enjoy a maintenance free lifestyle.

For open house information, contact Kenneth Pieper, Better Homes & Gardens RE AS at 631-427-0010

Copyright © 2021 OneKey MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLINY-3322975)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Mtwn_0ag7NvTx00

1930 Adams Avenue, West Islip, 11795

4 Beds 2 Baths | $579,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,850 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Sprawling 1850 Sq.. Ranch Located Within Presidential Section. W/Eat In Kitchen Which Flows On To A Covered Deck W Resort Style Backyard W In-ground Pool For Summer Barbecues and 2 Sheds. Newly Painted Large Living Room, Formal Dining Rm W Gleaming Newly Refinished Hardwood Flooring , Full Bathroom W Access Through the Master Bedroom, 2 Additional Bedrooms, Accessory Apt, must be owner occupied, permit not transferable, W 2 Sep Exterior Entrances, Additional E-in Kitchen, Living Rm, Full Bathroom, and 1 Additional Bedrooms with washer and dryer. This home also features a Newly Full Finished Basement w/ Large Recreation Rm, and a full Bathroom , Additional 2 Large Storage Areas , Washer & Dryer, Utilities. Cost Saving Solar Panels Solar (must be assumed) $286.42 per month / estimated Pseg $12-15 per month

For open house information, contact Scott Loyer Sr, Coldwell Banker American Homes at 866-664-0347

Copyright © 2021 OneKey MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLINY-3322094)

See more property details
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Great River Dispatch

Great River Dispatch

Great River, NY
12
Followers
230
Post
301
Views
ABOUT

With Great River Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lindenhurst, NY
City
Great River, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Great Room#Gas Heating#Private Yard Much#House#Pinewood#Bsmt W 8ft Ceilings#Igs#Volleyball Bocce#Brand New Playground#Briar#Foxgate#Bbq#Clubhouse#Lirr#Better Homes Gardens Re#Additional Bedrooms#W 2#Washer Dryer#Utilities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden fires head of Social Security Administration

President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, after Saul refused a request to resign from his position. A White House official confirmed that Saul’s employment was terminated. The move was first reported by The Washington Post. David Black, Saul’s deputy who...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden tells Putin Russia must crack down on cybercriminals

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call that he must “take action” against cybercriminals acting in his country and that the U.S. reserves the right to “defend its people and its critical infrastructure” from future attacks. the White House said. The...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

FDA asks for federal investigation of Alzheimer's drug approval

The acting head of the Food and Drug Administration on Friday requested a federal investigation into her own agency's controversial approval of an Alzheimer's drug last month. In a letter to the independent Office of Inspector General, acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock asked the watchdog to investigate the interactions between representatives of Biogen and FDA during the process that led to the approval of the company's Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hill

Biden nominates Garcetti as ambassador to India

President Biden will nominate Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as his ambassador to India, the White House announced Friday, a high-profile position that would force the mayor to step down before his term expires. Garcetti was widely expected to be the pick for India, a nation of more than 1...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. military says withdrawal from Afghanistan 90 percent complete

As the Taliban make significant territorial gains in northern Afghanistan, the U.S. military said Tuesday its exit from the country is more than 90 percent complete. The U.S. Central Command in a statement said the U.S. had officially handed over seven facilities to the Afghan Ministry of Defense. It comes...
Miami, FLPosted by
The Hill

Miami courthouse to undergo repairs amid safety concerns

The Miami-Dade County Courthouse will undergo repairs amid safety concerns following an inspection, officials announced Friday. Officials said in a statement that all business at the courthouse will be conducted virtually. Judges and court staff will begin working remotely “until further notice” starting July 12. The statement was issued by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy