On the hunt for a home in Great River? These houses are on the market

(Great River, NY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Great River. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

809 Surf Street, Lindenhurst, 11757 2 Beds 1 Bath | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 684 Square Feet | Built in 1967

Lovely 2 Bedroom Ranch In Lindenhurst For $229,000. A Quiet Location, Seconds To Beach, Park & Marinas. Boasting A Quiet Midblock Location, Gas Heating, Private Yard & Much More! HOUSE NEEDS TO BE RAISED!

For open house information, contact Matthew Korman, Douglas Elliman Real Estate at 516-354-6500

11 Tulip, Holtsville, 11742 4 Beds 3 Baths | $579,999 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Lovely 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bth Colonial Located In Cul-de-sac in Summerfield Gated Community. This Pinewood Model offers Kitchen with 42" Cabinets, Porcelain Tiles and Stainless Steel Appliances. Great Room W/Stone Wall Fireplace, Cathedral Ceilings with Skylights, Master Suite with Private Master Bath Features Jacuzzi & Separate e Shower. Hardwood Floors In Foyer, Living Room & Dinning Room. Full Finished Bsmt W/8Ft Ceilings, New Cac On Main Floor, Igs. Summerfield Offers Amenities For all Ages Clubhouse w/ Gym, Tennis, Basketball, Volleyball & Bocce. Brand New Playground, 2 Man Guarded Gate Houses. Summerfield Is The Only Gated Community To Offer On Site day Care. Hoa $230 You're Not Just Buying A Home, You're Buying A Lifestyle!

For open house information, contact Kelly Choulis Auffret, Signature Premier Properties at 631-360-2800

139 Weatherby Lane, Central Islip, 11722 2 Beds 2 Baths | $395,000 | Condominium | 1,190 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Mint, beautiful remodeled Briar condo unit at Foxgate is on the ground floor, where you will find 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, wood floors throughout, with brand new stainless appliances, and cherry cabinets. This condo has plenty of closets and plenty of storage, as well as a finished basement. The basement is another great space, with 10 ft ceilings and over 1100sq feet of space. Plenty of space to create a home theater, playroom or office. There is a patio for BBQ's, and entertaining. This gated community's amenities include Clubhouse with gym and a private space for hosting, as well as inground heated pool. Convenient to shopping, the LIRR, and Southern State Parkway. Enjoy a maintenance free lifestyle.

For open house information, contact Kenneth Pieper, Better Homes & Gardens RE AS at 631-427-0010

1930 Adams Avenue, West Islip, 11795 4 Beds 2 Baths | $579,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,850 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Sprawling 1850 Sq.. Ranch Located Within Presidential Section. W/Eat In Kitchen Which Flows On To A Covered Deck W Resort Style Backyard W In-ground Pool For Summer Barbecues and 2 Sheds. Newly Painted Large Living Room, Formal Dining Rm W Gleaming Newly Refinished Hardwood Flooring , Full Bathroom W Access Through the Master Bedroom, 2 Additional Bedrooms, Accessory Apt, must be owner occupied, permit not transferable, W 2 Sep Exterior Entrances, Additional E-in Kitchen, Living Rm, Full Bathroom, and 1 Additional Bedrooms with washer and dryer. This home also features a Newly Full Finished Basement w/ Large Recreation Rm, and a full Bathroom , Additional 2 Large Storage Areas , Washer & Dryer, Utilities. Cost Saving Solar Panels Solar (must be assumed) $286.42 per month / estimated Pseg $12-15 per month

For open house information, contact Scott Loyer Sr, Coldwell Banker American Homes at 866-664-0347