Seligman, AZ

Check out these Seligman homes on the market

Seligman News Beat
 14 days ago

(Seligman, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Seligman will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

33138 W Frontera Road, Seligman, 86337

1 Bed 1 Bath | $42,000 | Single Family Residence | 520 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Site built cabin waiting for your final touches in the mountains of Arizona. Affordably priced with PRICELESS Views. Cabin is 520 sf and needs to be finished on the interior. It does have a permitted septic system. Owner Financing is available on approved credit and $20,000 down, making this special location even easier to own. Overall, a Rural location, off-grid, perfect for getting away!

For open house information, contact Doreen R Letson, United Country AZ Country RE at 623-777-9082

Copyright © 2021 Prescott Area Association of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

00 Unnamed Road Near Harris Ranch, Seligman, 86337

2 Beds 2 Baths | $267,000 | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Over 160 Acres shares a border on TWO sides with State Trust Land, wildlife cooridor...includes the 2 bedroom, 2 bath home, solar system, double leachfield septic system water tank, cargo container.......fenced around the home. Everything permittedEasy to access location....NO HOA. Keep all this land, or split it...great investment either way. Home is lived in year-round and can be used by the next owner as a residence full or part-time. Plenty of area to build more homes if you like. Land can be subdivided. Excellent soils, views and mature trees.This needs to be a cash sale.....160 Acres, in Northern AZ with Awesome Views!More details: 1100 Gal Underground water tank; Outback Solar System with 8 batteries, fenced around the home, New Metal roof, 40 ft Cargo Container, 1957

For open house information, contact Doreen R Letson, United Country AZ Country RE at 623-777-9082

Copyright © 2021 Prescott Area Association of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

27160 W Granada Road, Seligman, 86337

0 Bed 1 Bath | $65,000 | 130 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Quiet and cozy property with large trees, privacy, electricity available, and just one street in from the paved Ft. Rock road. Full perimeter fence, gated, and fenced again around the home. Installed and operating Septic system, 500 gallon water container....20 ft cargo container included as well as a stock trailer for storage. Tiny home is included in the sale with an acceptable offer. Perfect set-up for building a new home, remodeling the tiny home, or simply enjoying all the amenities and ''glamping'' in the outdoors. Approx 10 minutes from town.....and plenty of places to ride ATV's, horses (yes horses are allowed at this property) or hike. Northern Arizona location for the cooler weather.

For open house information, contact Doreen R Letson, United Country AZ Country RE at 623-777-9082

Copyright © 2021 Prescott Area Association of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

27775 E Bucks Road, Seligman, 86337

1 Bed 1 Bath | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 833 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Looking to be 100% self-sufficient? Then this is it! No hauling water here and you don't even have to call to have it delivered. Your water will come from your OWNprivate well. Want to grow year round? There is a huge green house area for all of your vegetables and herbs. Approximately a dozen chickens come with theproperty with an automatic feeder that holds enough food for 10 days. There is a 432 sq ft 1B/1B home with real oak floors. 2 overseas containers are there to holdsupplies or horse tack. There is an additional 400 sq foot (approx) studio that is mostly finished that comes with kitchen and bathroom. Attached to this studio is an open deck that is approx 400 sq ft for outdoor entertaining. Seller has just installed an $8,000 security system. These cameras are state of the

For open house information, contact James Michael Akins, HIGH COUNTRY REALTY LLC at 928-925-2983

Copyright © 2021 Prescott Area Association of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

Seligman News Beat

With Seligman News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

