Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln, MT

Lincoln-curious? These homes are on the market

Posted by 
Lincoln Times
Lincoln Times
 14 days ago

(Lincoln, MT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lincoln will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ck2WO_0ag7NtiV00

3574 East Montana Hwy 200, Lincoln, 59639

2 Beds 2 Baths | $205,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,161 Square Feet | Built in 1963

💥𝑵𝑬𝑾 𝑳𝑰𝑺𝑻𝑰𝑵𝑮 𝑨𝑳𝑬𝑹𝑻💥𝑮𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒕 𝑯𝒐𝒎𝒆 𝑹𝒆𝒂𝒅𝒚 𝑻𝒐 𝑼𝒑𝒅𝒂𝒕𝒆 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝑴𝒂𝒌𝒆 𝒀𝒐𝒖𝒓 𝑶𝒘𝒏. Adorable ranch style home approx. 2.5 miles east of Lincoln. 12 x 24 roughout board & batten shop with concrete floor and metal roof, wood shed, all on a beautiful 1.719 acres that backs up to STATE OF MONTANA DNRC, STATE LANDS. This is Gods country! It's where you can rejuvenate & relax.

For open house information, contact Brenda Stark, Keller Williams Capital Realty at 406-449-2181

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22109715)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NZ6B2_0ag7NtiV00

4342 Snow Fleury Lane, Lincoln, 59639

1 Bed 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 396 Square Feet | Built in 1925

This very well kept log home located on just under an acre offers serenity in the woods near the beautiful mountain community of Lincoln, MT. Is said to be one of the 7up ranches guest cabins from back in the day! No covenants! Easy year round access! Has an RV hookup with dump as well as a storage shed. Bring your ideas and offers!

For open house information, contact Kyle Huestis, Clearwater Montana Properties - Seeley Lake at 406-677-3000

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22109751)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kjR1H_0ag7NtiV00

206 6Th Avenue, Lincoln, 59639

3 Beds 1 Bath | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 978 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Own your getaway home right in the town of Lincoln. 2 blocks from downtown Lincoln and minutes from the mountains, rivers and streams. Updated flooring, cabinets and bathroom features and well maintained by owners. This will NOT last long.

For open house information, contact Jake Doubek, Century 21 Heritage Realty at 406-443-1432

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22109502)

See more property details
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Lincoln Times

Lincoln Times

Lincoln, MT
13
Followers
137
Post
821
Views
ABOUT

With Lincoln Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montana State
Montana Real Estate
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Business
City
Lincoln, MT
City
Seeley Lake, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Ranches#Covenants#Mt#Roughout Board Batten#Rv#Heritage Realty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Arts
News Break
Real Estate
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden fires head of Social Security Administration

President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, after Saul refused a request to resign from his position. A White House official confirmed that Saul’s employment was terminated. The move was first reported by The Washington Post. David Black, Saul’s deputy who...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden tells Putin Russia must crack down on cybercriminals

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call that he must “take action” against cybercriminals acting in his country and that the U.S. reserves the right to “defend its people and its critical infrastructure” from future attacks. the White House said. The...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

FDA asks for federal investigation of Alzheimer's drug approval

The acting head of the Food and Drug Administration on Friday requested a federal investigation into her own agency's controversial approval of an Alzheimer's drug last month. In a letter to the independent Office of Inspector General, acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock asked the watchdog to investigate the interactions between representatives of Biogen and FDA during the process that led to the approval of the company's Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hill

Biden nominates Garcetti as ambassador to India

President Biden will nominate Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as his ambassador to India, the White House announced Friday, a high-profile position that would force the mayor to step down before his term expires. Garcetti was widely expected to be the pick for India, a nation of more than 1...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. military says withdrawal from Afghanistan 90 percent complete

As the Taliban make significant territorial gains in northern Afghanistan, the U.S. military said Tuesday its exit from the country is more than 90 percent complete. The U.S. Central Command in a statement said the U.S. had officially handed over seven facilities to the Afghan Ministry of Defense. It comes...
Miami, FLPosted by
The Hill

Miami courthouse to undergo repairs amid safety concerns

The Miami-Dade County Courthouse will undergo repairs amid safety concerns following an inspection, officials announced Friday. Officials said in a statement that all business at the courthouse will be conducted virtually. Judges and court staff will begin working remotely “until further notice” starting July 12. The statement was issued by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy