Lincoln-curious? These homes are on the market

(Lincoln, MT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lincoln will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

3574 East Montana Hwy 200, Lincoln, 59639 2 Beds 2 Baths | $205,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,161 Square Feet | Built in 1963

💥𝑵𝑬𝑾 𝑳𝑰𝑺𝑻𝑰𝑵𝑮 𝑨𝑳𝑬𝑹𝑻💥𝑮𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒕 𝑯𝒐𝒎𝒆 𝑹𝒆𝒂𝒅𝒚 𝑻𝒐 𝑼𝒑𝒅𝒂𝒕𝒆 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝑴𝒂𝒌𝒆 𝒀𝒐𝒖𝒓 𝑶𝒘𝒏. Adorable ranch style home approx. 2.5 miles east of Lincoln. 12 x 24 roughout board & batten shop with concrete floor and metal roof, wood shed, all on a beautiful 1.719 acres that backs up to STATE OF MONTANA DNRC, STATE LANDS. This is Gods country! It's where you can rejuvenate & relax.

For open house information, contact Brenda Stark, Keller Williams Capital Realty at 406-449-2181

4342 Snow Fleury Lane, Lincoln, 59639 1 Bed 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 396 Square Feet | Built in 1925

This very well kept log home located on just under an acre offers serenity in the woods near the beautiful mountain community of Lincoln, MT. Is said to be one of the 7up ranches guest cabins from back in the day! No covenants! Easy year round access! Has an RV hookup with dump as well as a storage shed. Bring your ideas and offers!

For open house information, contact Kyle Huestis, Clearwater Montana Properties - Seeley Lake at 406-677-3000

206 6Th Avenue, Lincoln, 59639 3 Beds 1 Bath | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 978 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Own your getaway home right in the town of Lincoln. 2 blocks from downtown Lincoln and minutes from the mountains, rivers and streams. Updated flooring, cabinets and bathroom features and well maintained by owners. This will NOT last long.

For open house information, contact Jake Doubek, Century 21 Heritage Realty at 406-443-1432