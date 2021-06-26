Ridgway-curious? These homes are on the market

(Ridgway, IL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Ridgway. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

103 W Cedar, Ridgway, 62979 3 Beds 1 Bath | $39,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,050 Square Feet | Built in 1925

#345 White Brick Vintage Home with Wraparound Porch may be just be what you are looking for! This 3 BR 1 BA has a beautiful fireplace (nonworking) that adds classic charm with it's gorgeous wood and tile finishes. Large living and dining spaces offer plenty of room for gatherings and have beautiful wooden divider posts, header and baseboards. The wraparound porch offers plenty of space for alfresco dining or just passing the time. Basement houses the washer/dryer area, mechanics, plenty of storage, and additional exit. This corner property sits on 2 1/2 lots.

500 2Nd St, Norris City, 62869 3 Beds 2 Baths | $69,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1986

This three bedroom, two bath home is located on two corner lots in the town of Norris City. Home has large master suite with spacious walk in closet and ensuite bath with garden tub. Family room space is anchored with a fireplace with gas logs. Home has 24 x 30 attached garage with workshop area. Sunroom is 10 x 20 and adds additional space. Home also has new roof 2021.

612 Basinger Street, Eldorado, 62930 2 Beds 1 Bath | $55,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,092 Square Feet | Built in 1900

A great start, investment or home to downsize in with newer roof, windows, plumbing, electrical, water heater, HVAC. This home has been very well maintained and ready for someone to enjoy. Great size bedrooms, higher ceilings, mud room with washer and dryer w/ attached one car garage. Extra Storage Building and Carport and sitting on double lot. Selling as is but inspections welcome.

203 E 4Th St, Norris City, 62869 2 Beds 1 Bath | $49,900 | Single Family Residence | 700 Square Feet | Built in None

This well kept 2 bedroom, 1 bath home would be great for anyone from starter to retirement. Extra living/morning coffee space with a bonus sun room. The windows, furnace, and air conditioning have all been updated. Metal roof installed in 2008. There is also a spacious backyard and a one car garage.

