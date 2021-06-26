Cancel
Gardiner, MT

On the hunt for a home in Gardiner? These houses are on the market

Gardiner News Flash
Gardiner News Flash
 14 days ago

(Gardiner, MT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Gardiner will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GNxRM_0ag7Nrx300

539 Jardine Road, Gardiner, 59030

7 Beds 6 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,176 Square Feet | Built in 1989

The location can not be beat. Jardine is an unincorporated area near the northern entrance of Yellowstone Park. The hiking, hunting, and recreational activities that you can enjoy just outside of this great cabin will fill you with stories for generations to come. Listen to the sounds of Bear Creek as it makes it's way to the mighty Yellowstone river, watch the mountain wildlife splendor from your porch. Use this a base camp for all your Yellowstone area activities. This cabin has been loved and cared for and it shows. Currently this is a group of separate cabins on 1 acre which puts it out of compliance with the DEQ regs, so it is being sold as a single family residence only. The room count is from the county tax rolls and buyer to verify. The cabins are addressed as 539, 537(main house), 535, and 533 and 531 Jardine Road.

For open house information, contact Julie Kennedy, ERA Landmark Western Land at 406-222-8700

Copyright © 2021 Big Sky Country MLS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PXjl1_0ag7Nrx300

12 Sphinx, Gardiner, 59030

5 Beds 3 Baths | $640,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,752 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Spacious, Rocky Mountain home on 1.2 acres just 11 miles north of Yellowstone Park and across the highway from the Yellowstone River. The Yellowstone Getaway has been a successful vacation rental and is being offered as a turnkey operation which includes the furnishings. Soaring ceilings and beautiful river rock work in the living room were you can cozy up to the gas fireplace. The large kitchen with its enormous travertine island is perfect for gathering round to snack on aperitifs while dinner is cooking. Stretch out in the tastefully finished family room to play games and watch movies after a long day in the Park. Enjoy a hot sauna to soothe those aching muscles. A nicely segregated main floor master suite opens off the living room. The second floor has three bedrooms and a loft area. Up another flight of stairs to the eagles nest with amazing 360 degree views. Perfect for a studio, office or 5th bedroom. Easy year-round access

For open house information, contact Carla Healy, Berkshire Hathaway - Bozeman at 406-586-7676

Copyright © 2021 Big Sky Country MLS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=016KOx_0ag7Nrx300

Tbd Mol Heron Creek Road, Gardiner, 59030

2 Beds 2 Baths | $1,599,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,801 Square Feet | Built in 2021

67.52 +/- acres rests in the foothills of Electric Peak, the highest point in Northern Yellowstone National Park. Almost all the wildlife that call Yellowstone Park home can be found on the property, making this property second to none for hunting or wildlife viewing. Listing consists of one of the three private inholdings in the Royal Teton Ranch that are not controlled by the ranch. Hoppe Creek borders the property, with water rights. Property includes a stunning, partially finished log home. The home is currently 2 BD/2 BA but could be finished to include more. The outside of the main home is 90% complete and the inside is unfinished. Lots of potential to finish to your tastes and satisfaction. Currently there is a well but no septic or HVAC. Power needs to be brought to the home. An adjacent 67.52 acre lot (MLS #357087 - also a private inholding in the Royal Teton Ranch) is also available for $799,000 and the two parcels are offered together for $2,149,000 (MLS #357085).

For open house information, contact Rick Eisen, Legacy Lands, LLC at 406-848-9400

Copyright © 2021 Big Sky Country MLS.

