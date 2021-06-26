Check out these homes on the Coffee Springs market now

(Coffee Springs, AL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Coffee Springs. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

608 Main Street W, Samson, 36477 3 Beds 2 Baths | $87,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,880 Square Feet | Built in 1920

This home is being "SOLD AS IS " Please come see the possibilities this home has, more pictures to come. The crown molding in this home is beautiful as well as the fireplace . The back yard is gorgeous ,This jewel is a must see !

For open house information, contact Mary Archie, COLDWELL BANKER PRESTIGE HOMES AND REAL ESTATE at 334-347-7971

106 Pratt Drive, Enterprise, 36330 3 Beds 3 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,073 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Beautiful spacious home in quiet neighborhood, large family room with a wood burning fire-place, and bonus room upstairs. Privacy fence around a large backyard with storage building. Two car garage was converted into an extra room but can be converted back easily. The garage door remains.

For open house information, contact Johnny Blaise, COLDWELL BANKER PRESTIGE HOMES AND REAL ESTATE at 334-347-7971

112 Crest Hill, Enterprise, 36330 4 Beds 3 Baths | $329,472 | Single Family Residence | 2,304 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Don't miss out on making this new construction YOUR dream home! There is still time for you to pick out many features of this home including granite color, wall colors, tile, and much more. This beautiful four bedroom three full baths home is in Legacy Farms Subdivision, conveniently located close to schools, shopping , dining, as well as being minutes away from the Ft. Rucker gate. There are many added features, large pantry in kitchen, screened in back porch, fenced in back yard,

For open house information, contact Tammy Hutto, Team Linda Simmons Real Estate at 334-347-8441

3521 Lake Oak Ridge Drive, Enterprise, 36330 4 Beds 2 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,665 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Rear lot line goes back to pasture so you can enjoy more back yard if you prefer. BRICK HOME W/ side entry GARAGE, over-sized master closet with enough shoe racks for the shoe lovers. Large storage room in garage . NEW ROOF-2014. STOVE, REFRIG., & Countertops-2015. Pre-wired Security System. SEPTIC-New fill lines 2013, Home has central vacuum system. Wonderful over-sized screened back porch. Lake to enjoy fishing. the lot to the right can also be purchased at an additional cost.

For open house information, contact JACK SCANLON, COLDWELL BANKER PRESTIGE HOMES AND REAL ESTATE at 334-347-7971