Longville, MN

Take a look at these homes on the market in Longville

Longville Dispatch
 14 days ago

(Longville, MN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Longville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gK9hG_0ag7NpBb00

2665 N Boy Lake Trail Ne, Boy River, 56672

1 Bed 1 Bath | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Boy Lake paradise! Here is a "Shouse" style cabin and garage with a 1,000+ sq. ft year round cabin and an attached 20x36 insulated garage. Features include: vaulted t&g ceilings, updated kitchen, woodstove, covered porch, plus a detached "bunkhouse." Cabin will come with most furnishings. You'll fall in love with the cozy up north feel of this cabin that sits on 2.23 acres and 184' of shoreline. Property sits on a large, level lot and is surrounded by cedars, maples, and many other pine trees, along with a nice view of the lake. 1000's of acres of public land nearby. Boy Lake is known for excellent fishing, and miles of undeveloped shoreline. Only 15 miles from Longville.

For open house information, contact Jordan Fevold, Bill Hansen Realty/Longville at 218-363-2306

Copyright © 2021 Greater Lakes Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLARMN-5757143)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bw4hf_0ag7NpBb00

8591 Fs2721 Road Ne, Remer, 56672

4 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,880 Square Feet | Built in 2006

If you want privacy, this is the lake home for you. Beautiful drive down the forestry service road surrounded by public land, you will find this home at the end of the road. Situated on Sugar Lake with a 150' of lakeshore. Take the boardwalk to the lake where you can fish for Walleye, Northern Pike, Blue Gill, Bass and Crappies. Add a boat lift and you are all set. The boardwalk is even wide enough for a 4-wheeler. There is 3.88 acres included with the home that is adjacent to 100's of public acreage for your hunting and entertainment. The house features include an open concept living area, kitchen with a breakfast bar, large pantry area and 2 bedrooms. The seasonal porch overlooking the lake is a great place to enjoy your morning coffee or your evening cocktail. Downstairs has 2 bedrooms, Theatre/family room, bar area and bonus room. Only 10 minutes from Remer and 25 minutes from Grand Rapids for shopping/entertainment.

For open house information, contact Jane Roth-Bristow, Timber Ghost Realty, LLC at 651-325-1384

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-5706865)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zMjMN_0ag7NpBb00

8757 Bear Island Landing Nw, Longville, 56655

2 Beds 1 Bath | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Own the whole island! 3.76 acres and over 1700' of lakeshore. This cozy, insulated cabin is lined with knotty pine, has 2 bdrms, and a 3/4 bathroom w/incinerator toilet (and an outhouse for winter use). Gas refrigerator, gas range, and a Honda Generator included for running electrical. Wood burning stove and gas wall hung heater will keep the hunters, snowmobilers, and fisherman warm through fall and winter. This property is just a short ride from the Brevik Public Access or Pikedale Resort w/bar & restaurant.

For open house information, contact Kevin Merten, Bill Hansen Realty/Longville at 218-363-2306

Copyright © 2021 Greater Lakes Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLARMN-6013660)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OyW0S_0ag7NpBb00

2143 Lois Lane Ne, Remer, 56672

4 Beds 3 Baths | $449,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,132 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Must see Washburn lake home with 100 feet of shoreline and a fantastic southwesterly view! Features include updated modern decor, hardwood floors, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 3 car attached garage, gazebo with hot tub, cedar closet, private deck, sandy shoreline and beautiful sunsets!

For open house information, contact Steven Leary, RE/MAX Lakes Area Realty- Baxter at 218-831-8765

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6011148)

Longville, MN
