Top homes for sale in Houston

(Houston, OH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Houston will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

319 Kossuth Street, Sidney, 45365 4 Beds 1 Bath | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Move in ready is this adorable 4 bedroom with great street appeal, offers 2 bedrooms on first floor and 2 bedrooms on the second floor ** House recently had some rooms painted and new flooring added ** Large fenced in rear yard with a shed and playset ** Owner just recently had EverDry install a waterproofing system with a transferrable warranty so the new owner can finish the lower level into more useful space ** New sump pump has been installed with a battery backup **

312 Hall Avenue, Sidney, 45365 3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Location, location! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home even has a full dry basement. The kitchen has been remodeled and features new appliances to include the range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. The washer and dryer (negotiable) have been moved upstairs for this seller but could open the 3rd bedroom and put them back in the lower level. Two bedrooms have new carpet, the other bedroom has hardwood floors, and tasteful laminate throughout the rest of the home. There is a main level full bath and a lower level shower bath. The open floor plan is sure to please. The extra deep garage leaves lots of space for extras even when the vehicle is inside. The garage opens to an 18' x 11' screened/enclosed back porch. The basement has the rec room side ''almost'' complete with walls and lighting and is not featuring new flooring due to the recent I&I invasion...now complete with a new sump pump and other City requirements...all approved and accepted. The heat is natural gas steam and a complete central air system is in place. A Generac house generator is in place. This home is in pristine condition from the landscaping outside to the basement and to the roof. If you are looking for that place to stay forever...this is it!

1514 Garfield Street, Piqua, 45356 3 Beds 1 Bath | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,416 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Great home in Piqua. Completely updated ranch offering 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath and is listed at 1416sqft prc. Large 2 car detached garage. Home has large family room 24X16 with cathedral ceilings. Updated kitchen and bath. Please call today to schedule your showing. HUD CASE #411-595279. HUD homes are sold as-is. Room sizes have been estimated.

2846 Thompson Schiff Road, Sidney, 45365 3 Beds 3 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,312 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Find a home for your heart at 2846 Thompson Schiff Rd. This is country living with quick access to the city limits. 1300 sq ft home on the main living floor which includes 3 bedrooms and 2 full remodeled bathrooms. The home is freshly painted and an open concept. Kitchen includes all the appliances and has an island to prepare your dinner. Enjoy the sliding glass doors that lead out to the deck and enjoy a cup of coffee while overlooking the path that leads to Plum Creek. The walk out lower level is 1260 sq. ft. It has a half bath, living area with a bar and bar stools that stay. Also, included is the pool table. The buck stove hasn't been used in over 30 years and is not warranted. This serene setting is breathtaking! Take a walk to the creek. and check out the wildlife. The home includes a 2 car attached garage. The outbuilding is 30x40 (1200 sq ft.) has a electric and cement floor. Come take a look. Contingent upon sellers securing a home of their choice.

