Point Roberts, WA

Check out these homes for sale in Point Roberts now

Point Roberts Journal
 14 days ago

(Point Roberts, WA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Point Roberts will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PFapr_0ag7NnfN00

2231 Sunrise Drive, Point Roberts, 98281

3 Beds 2 Baths | $455,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,760 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Exquisitely remodeled home, situated in a very private location. Home has a peek-a-boo view of Boundary Bay. This is a contractor's home meticulously cared for with quality craftsmanship throughout. Gorgeous SW Style fireplace, kitchen has double ceramic farmhouse sink, granite countertops, bay window. French doors off of dining room. Great room adds 560' of amazing living space to the house, skylights. Birch hardwood floors, interlaced with tile throughout. Bedrooms and bathrooms have beautiful finishing work. Manicured fully fenced yard. Just a short walk to Maple Beach, a must see!

For open house information, contact Tracy Evans, Keller Williams - Bellingham at 360-738-7070

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11366809)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a9IoD_0ag7NnfN00

1912 Cedar Park Drive, Point Roberts, 98281

2 Beds 1 Bath | $159,000 | Mobile Home | 784 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Great single wide mobile home in the South Beach area of Point Roberts. Private sunny yard will lots of out buildings and extra space for RV, boat, what have you. 10 minute walk to South Beach. shown by appointment only.

For open house information, contact Paul Rusk, National Real Estate Point Roberts at 360-945-1011

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-10996482)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q7hYO_0ag7NnfN00

1921 Lummi Way, Point Roberts, 98281

2 Beds 2 Baths | $449,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,444 Square Feet | Built in 1966

South Beach area, double lot with beach rights! Easy walk to the beach. Adorable 1966 original with huge deck facing south! One level, 2 fireplaces, 2 bdrm and 2 full bath. Huge 24x36 workshop/garage with mezzanine plus carport! Lots of room for RV and boat! Separate 272 sq ft studio that houses a craft room and potting shed! Raised garden beds and is very private. Newer roof, newer deck and good septic. House on Lummi and entrance to workshop on Sucia! One of a kind property! Just 30 minutes to YVR and one hour from Bellingham. Breathe the ocean air and live and play in unique, safe, and beautiful Point Roberts!

For open house information, contact Ingrid Johnson, Keller Williams - Bellingham at 360-738-7070

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11744462)

ABOUT

With Point Roberts Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

