Check out these homes for sale in Point Roberts now

(Point Roberts, WA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Point Roberts will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

2231 Sunrise Drive, Point Roberts, 98281 3 Beds 2 Baths | $455,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,760 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Exquisitely remodeled home, situated in a very private location. Home has a peek-a-boo view of Boundary Bay. This is a contractor's home meticulously cared for with quality craftsmanship throughout. Gorgeous SW Style fireplace, kitchen has double ceramic farmhouse sink, granite countertops, bay window. French doors off of dining room. Great room adds 560' of amazing living space to the house, skylights. Birch hardwood floors, interlaced with tile throughout. Bedrooms and bathrooms have beautiful finishing work. Manicured fully fenced yard. Just a short walk to Maple Beach, a must see!

1912 Cedar Park Drive, Point Roberts, 98281 2 Beds 1 Bath | $159,000 | Mobile Home | 784 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Great single wide mobile home in the South Beach area of Point Roberts. Private sunny yard will lots of out buildings and extra space for RV, boat, what have you. 10 minute walk to South Beach. shown by appointment only.

1921 Lummi Way, Point Roberts, 98281 2 Beds 2 Baths | $449,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,444 Square Feet | Built in 1966

South Beach area, double lot with beach rights! Easy walk to the beach. Adorable 1966 original with huge deck facing south! One level, 2 fireplaces, 2 bdrm and 2 full bath. Huge 24x36 workshop/garage with mezzanine plus carport! Lots of room for RV and boat! Separate 272 sq ft studio that houses a craft room and potting shed! Raised garden beds and is very private. Newer roof, newer deck and good septic. House on Lummi and entrance to workshop on Sucia! One of a kind property! Just 30 minutes to YVR and one hour from Bellingham. Breathe the ocean air and live and play in unique, safe, and beautiful Point Roberts!

