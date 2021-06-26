Cancel
Bunker, MO

Take a look at these homes on the market in Bunker

Bunker News Beat
 14 days ago

(Bunker, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Bunker will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02cAv4_0ag7Nmme00

150 County Road 720, Centerville, 63633

3 Beds 2 Baths | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 1932

Seclusion and serenity! Sit back on the large covered front porch of this rustic home and enjoy the passing days and seasons. The home is a remodeled historic country church, and the peacefulness can be felt. In addition to the covered front porch, a side porch provides additional sitting and entertaining space along with a great place to watch wildlife in the neighboring field and wooded acreage. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, an open concept living area and dine-in kitchen. An enclosed wood-trimmed sunporch on the back of the home is perfect for watching the outdoors during all seasons. The main floor master bedroom has not only double closets, but a walk-in closet which leads to a bathroom. The second bathroom, a full bath, is also located on the main floor. The main entry off the front porch features a place for coats and boots or shoes. The rear entrance into the sunporch provides a place for muddy boots or wet coats. There's a large workshop/garage, and a separate shed.

For open house information, contact Doug Smith, RE/MAX Best Choice at 573-431-2210

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21044830)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BApv8_0ag7Nmme00

87 County Road 4433, Boss, 65440

3 Beds 1 Bath | $63,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,260 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Listed at $63,500 this home is a great value for the square footage. Located in Boss, Missouri in Dent County the home is in a tiny sub-division with like homes and high speed internet. This is the perfect starter home where all appliances will be left for the new owner. The home was built new in 2004 and it includes a fenced in back yard to let your kids or furry family pets roam. Boss, Mo. is located in the middle of the Mark Twain National Forest where the recreation of crystal clear streams is endless, white tail deer hunting, wild turkey hunting, mountain bike trails, hiking trails and more. The beautiful Council Bluff Lake is just a 20 minute drive away, Elephant Rocks and Johnson Shut In's is just under an hour with the Meramec and Current Rivers just over an hours drive. The home is in the Viburnum, Iron County C-4 School District and just a 10 minute drive to the local grocery store, medical clinic, bank, insurance agency, parts store and more.

For open house information, contact Lance Mayfield, Platinum Realty of St. Louis, at 220-098-8

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21033950)

With Bunker News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

