Stanfield, AZ

Top homes for sale in Stanfield

Stanfield News Watch
 14 days ago

(Stanfield, AZ) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Stanfield. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

45387 W Paraiso Lane, Maricopa, 85139

4 Beds 3 Baths | $359,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Updated in a modern palette, this 4 bed/3 bath/3 car garage home is sure to impress! Featuring NEW plank tile and NEW carpet, plus NEW exterior paint and NEW paint downstairs. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances, and the fridge, washer, and dryer all convey. Remodeled downstairs bath with NEW vanity and tiled shower. Multiple custom light fixtures throughout and Google/Nest smart home devices included. Den, bedroom and full bath downstairs, perfect for guests or next-gen living, high vaulted ceilings in the family room, and 3 more bedrooms upstairs. A jack-and-jill bathroom connects the 2 secondary bedrooms, and the master has a spacious en-suite with separate tub and shower. Large backyard with a covered patio, large grass area and pomegranate & lime tree

For open house information, contact David Morgan, Homesmart Success at 602-323-9420

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6252883)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VLn5l_0ag7Nltv00

10997 N Hualapai Drive, Casa Grande, 85122

3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1992

NO HOA! Well cared for manufactured home with new exterior paint, all new sunscreens, and the roof has recently been recoated. Open floor plan Kitchen with breakfast bar overlook the dining area and great room. Large Master Suite fits a California King with plenty of room and the master bath features a separate tub and shower. Fully fenced lot with Ramanda in the backyard, oversized carport and extended patio, low maintenance landscaping and mountain views. Call and schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Debbie Yost, RE/MAX Casa Grande at 520-836-1717

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6249342)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2imRuW_0ag7Nltv00

22620 N Kennedy Drive, Maricopa, 85138

3 Beds 2 Baths | $329,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,481 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Fantastic opportunity to own a home in a Prime location in Rancho El Dorado, with a sparkling POOL! Walking distance to top-rated Pima Butte Elementary School, Recognized as a 2020 National Blue Ribbon recipient! This single-story home features three bedrooms PLUS den, two baths, with a wonderful eat-in kitchen that opens to a large family room, split floor plan, all with maintenance-free landscaping. Upgraded Cedar kitchen cabinets, owned water softener, two-car garage, very private back yard with no neighbors behind.

For open house information, contact James Sandner, HomeSmart Success at 520-350-1474

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6238953)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FDZNx_0ag7Nltv00

34078 W Grande Road, Stanfield, 85172

3 Beds 2 Baths | $220,000 | 800 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Amazing 3.3 acre horse property with utilities! Wide open property in a fast growing area. A peaceful space to live that is conveniently located near the growing city of Maricopa. Let your imagination go wild with the opportunities this land offers! Build, bring family, toys, RV and animals, as grazing livestock is permitted.This will go fast! Come see today.

For open house information, contact Dora Estrella, Mojica & Associates Real Estate at 602-687-0617

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6197725)

Stanfield News Watch

Stanfield, AZ
ABOUT

With Stanfield News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

