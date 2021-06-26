Check out these homes for sale in Yoder now

(Yoder, CO) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Yoder. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

4165 Mulberry Road, Yoder, 80864 3 Beds 2 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Enjoy Country Living in a Cute Stucco 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home with Fireplace on 35 Acres. 2 LARGE Outbuildings make this a great property to have livestock and horses or work growing hemp on your own land complete with a Commercial Well Permit is Approved for this Property to grow Hemp inside the outbuildings or In the fields, 600 AMP Transformer. Farm Tractor with tilling attachments is negotiable. This 1982 Manufactured Home has an engineers certificate for the foundation and has been moved.

33895 E Jones Road, Yoder, 80864 3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,128 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Welcome to your Home on the Range- 35 acres of fenced and cross fenced Horse property! If you love the outdoors, your Oasis on the Prairie awaits! As soon as you walk into the yard you forget that the busy city life even exists-Swing on the hammack and listen to your waterfall pond, surrounded by plant life and green grass! This 1981 home was moved from its original location and placed on this 40 acres in approx. 2003. Open concept floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, enclosed porch and covered front patio offers 1128 sq ft! Established landscaping front and back! 60x30 Barn/TackRoom/Chicken house offers electric and water hydrant. 15x30 Welding Workshop has 220 Power and Electric Panel. You will find conveniently located 6-8 water hydrants around the property! 3 fenced pastures for grazing rotation, 3 Corrals and a Load out Area for animals and hay. Schedule TODAY

1495 N Yoder Road, Yoder, 80864 2 Beds 2 Baths | $750,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,200 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Here is a chance to own your own Colorado Grow Farm! This forty acre property is ready for the next growing season. Two large grow rooms attached to the house by a extra large workshop. Each one has led lights and new electric panels. There are two wells on the property. One for household and the other is a new commercial well for the optimal hydration. All equipment comes with the purchase. On the property is a two bedroom, two bath house with new deck, roof, and siding. Other buildings include: two mobile homes (currently being used as storage), Brand new built barn, shipping container, and green house. Home has new updates: New Flooring throughout Kitchen and living room, Ceiling, Roofing, Siding, Deck around home, new Barn, All home plumbing, Light fixtures, Kitchen cabinets and refrigerator. READY for new Buyer.

