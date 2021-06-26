On the hunt for a home in Buxton? These houses are on the market

(Buxton, NC) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Buxton than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

58216 Liberator Way, Hatteras, 27943 4 Beds 3 Baths | $540,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,175 Square Feet | Built in None

Stargazer is a great opportunity for a home that is not in a rental program and can be occupied this summer. It's just 5 lots back from the beach in Hatteras Village and beach access is at the end of the street. The ocean views are excellent from the double decks looking south. The bedrooms and full baths are on the mid-level and the upstairs has a wet bar, half bath, kitchen/dining area, and living room with vaulted ceilings and a very open feel. The spiral stair case leads to the top loft/bonus area that is a nice place to escape. There is also a separate deck off this top level. This home has been well maintained with updates since 2018 including heat pumps, water heater, appliances, flooring and more (list is in associated docs). Most furnishing will stay but there are a few exclusions. The sellers will leave the telescope for stargazing!

57236 Atlantic View Drive, Hatteras, 27943 6 Beds 9 Baths | $1,595,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,702 Square Feet | Built in None

Come see oceanfront "Abundant Blessings" today! Game room, office, gas fireplace, 2 hot tubs, private pool, beach access are some of the features of this beautiful home. Schedule a showing today!

58216 Empire Gem Lane, Hatteras, 27943 4 Beds 3 Baths | $460,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,688 Square Feet | Built in None

Great opportunity to be nestled in off the Woodall Way on Empire Gem. Azway from Hwy 12, but close walk to Marinas, Shops, restafurants & ferry to Ocracoke.

50308 Spencer Lane, Frisco, 27936 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,170 Square Feet | Built in None

If you are looking for seclusion and relaxation, Spencers Wood is the place you'll want to be. Three bedrooms, two full bath home with brick faced wood burning fireplace. Additional storage room and shed. Home sits on a nice level lot and mostly a year round neighborhood. Close to Ramp 49. Minutes to Buxton Munchin for lunch or Diamond Shoals Restaurant for dinner. Firsco is located between the Villages of Buxton and Hatteras on the oceanside of highway 12 S. Just a little TLC could make this your primary, second home or vacation rental investment property. Tenant occupied. 24 hour notice.

