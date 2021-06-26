Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buxton, NC

On the hunt for a home in Buxton? These houses are on the market

Posted by 
Buxton Post
Buxton Post
 14 days ago

(Buxton, NC) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Buxton than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bXR1l_0ag7Nj8T00

58216 Liberator Way, Hatteras, 27943

4 Beds 3 Baths | $540,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,175 Square Feet | Built in None

Stargazer is a great opportunity for a home that is not in a rental program and can be occupied this summer. It's just 5 lots back from the beach in Hatteras Village and beach access is at the end of the street. The ocean views are excellent from the double decks looking south. The bedrooms and full baths are on the mid-level and the upstairs has a wet bar, half bath, kitchen/dining area, and living room with vaulted ceilings and a very open feel. The spiral stair case leads to the top loft/bonus area that is a nice place to escape. There is also a separate deck off this top level. This home has been well maintained with updates since 2018 including heat pumps, water heater, appliances, flooring and more (list is in associated docs). Most furnishing will stay but there are a few exclusions. The sellers will leave the telescope for stargazing!

For open house information, contact Trafton Reynolds, NC 12 Realty at 252-995-6212

Copyright © 2021 Outer Banks Association of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBARNC-114947)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bJXP0_0ag7Nj8T00

57236 Atlantic View Drive, Hatteras, 27943

6 Beds 9 Baths | $1,595,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,702 Square Feet | Built in None

Come see oceanfront "Abundant Blessings" today! Game room, office, gas fireplace, 2 hot tubs, private pool, beach access are some of the features of this beautiful home. Schedule a showing today!

For open house information, contact Dan Johnson, Midgett Realty - Hatteras at 252-986-6321

Copyright © 2021 Outer Banks Association of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBARNC-114162)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0plWcU_0ag7Nj8T00

58216 Empire Gem Lane, Hatteras, 27943

4 Beds 3 Baths | $460,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,688 Square Feet | Built in None

Great opportunity to be nestled in off the Woodall Way on Empire Gem. Azway from Hwy 12, but close walk to Marinas, Shops, restafurants & ferry to Ocracoke.

For open house information, contact Dan Johnson, Midgett Realty - Hatteras at 252-986-6321

Copyright © 2021 Outer Banks Association of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBARNC-114609)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JkT7y_0ag7Nj8T00

50308 Spencer Lane, Frisco, 27936

3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,170 Square Feet | Built in None

If you are looking for seclusion and relaxation, Spencers Wood is the place you'll want to be. Three bedrooms, two full bath home with brick faced wood burning fireplace. Additional storage room and shed. Home sits on a nice level lot and mostly a year round neighborhood. Close to Ramp 49. Minutes to Buxton Munchin for lunch or Diamond Shoals Restaurant for dinner. Firsco is located between the Villages of Buxton and Hatteras on the oceanside of highway 12 S. Just a little TLC could make this your primary, second home or vacation rental investment property. Tenant occupied. 24 hour notice.

For open house information, contact Keith Baer, Outer Banks Realty Solutions at 252-261-9003

Copyright © 2021 Outer Banks Association of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBARNC-114564)

See more property details
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Buxton Post

Buxton Post

Buxton, NC
9
Followers
165
Post
431
Views
ABOUT

With Buxton Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buxton, NC
City
Ocracoke, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Private Beach#Storage Room#Midgett Realty Hatteras#Marinas Shops#Restafurants Ferry#Spencers Wood#Diamond Shoals Restaurant#The Oceanside Of Highway#Tlc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden fires head of Social Security Administration

President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, after Saul refused a request to resign from his position. A White House official confirmed that Saul’s employment was terminated. The move was first reported by The Washington Post. David Black, Saul’s deputy who...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden tells Putin Russia must crack down on cybercriminals

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call that he must “take action” against cybercriminals acting in his country and that the U.S. reserves the right to “defend its people and its critical infrastructure” from future attacks. the White House said. The...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

FDA asks for federal investigation of Alzheimer's drug approval

The acting head of the Food and Drug Administration on Friday requested a federal investigation into her own agency's controversial approval of an Alzheimer's drug last month. In a letter to the independent Office of Inspector General, acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock asked the watchdog to investigate the interactions between representatives of Biogen and FDA during the process that led to the approval of the company's Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hill

Biden nominates Garcetti as ambassador to India

President Biden will nominate Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as his ambassador to India, the White House announced Friday, a high-profile position that would force the mayor to step down before his term expires. Garcetti was widely expected to be the pick for India, a nation of more than 1...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. military says withdrawal from Afghanistan 90 percent complete

As the Taliban make significant territorial gains in northern Afghanistan, the U.S. military said Tuesday its exit from the country is more than 90 percent complete. The U.S. Central Command in a statement said the U.S. had officially handed over seven facilities to the Afghan Ministry of Defense. It comes...
Miami, FLPosted by
The Hill

Miami courthouse to undergo repairs amid safety concerns

The Miami-Dade County Courthouse will undergo repairs amid safety concerns following an inspection, officials announced Friday. Officials said in a statement that all business at the courthouse will be conducted virtually. Judges and court staff will begin working remotely “until further notice” starting July 12. The statement was issued by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy