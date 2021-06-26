House hunt Monterey: See what’s on the market now

(Monterey, VA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Monterey. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

72 Diggs Ln, Monterey, 24465 2 Beds 2 Baths | $239,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1990

2 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home on 1/2 acre with beautiful views of the town of Monterey and the mountains to the west. 2 car attached garage, laundry room, open living , dining and kitchen area with fire place. Easy one level living. Would make a great summer home or full time residence..

For open house information, contact DANIEL HOTZ, LACEY REAL ESTATE GROUP at 540-949-6939

177 Seig St, Monterey, 24465 5 Beds 1 Bath | $105,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,904 Square Feet | Built in 1924

5 bedrooms, 1 bath, wood burning kitchen stove, and wood burning stove in living room. Root cellar, lumber shed, and meat shed with a large gardening area, sits on mostly level lot.

For open house information, contact PEYTON BROOKS, OLD DOMINION REALTY INC - AUGUSTA at 540-943-0085

1308 Spruce St, Monterey, 24465 1 Bed 1 Bath | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 455 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Are you Looking to get away!! Here is the chance at a very well maintained Cabin located in a very private setting yet convenient to the Town of Monterey. This Cabin offers a get-a-way with the rewards of privacy along with great hunting! Additional adjoining 15 acres is available for purchase also. SEE MLS 611673

For open house information, contact CHRIS KINCHELOE, REAL ESTATE PLUS at 540-248-7587