Take a look at these homes on the Eureka market now

450 Dibble Lane, Eureka, 89316 4 Beds 3 Baths | $350,000 | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 1992

1992 Champion Meadowcreek 44' x 24' manufactured converted mobile home on a full finished basement on .46 acres overlooking the historic town of Eureka. Large detached garage / shop and attached carport. Single wide mobile home on the property to be included in the sale at no value. Total bedrooms = 4, total bathrooms = 3 (includes rooms in finished basement).Eureka County School District.

300 S Spring St., Eureka, 89316 2 Beds 1 Bath | $150,000 | 840 Square Feet | Built in 1976

This is the house for you!! Charming home centrally located in Eureka, Nevada. Mature trees , quiet neighborhood with a fully fenced large backyard. Home has a 15x24 workshop on large lot for the area. Upgraded windows throughout. Close to schools and shopping. All new Stamped concrete driveway and walkways. Lots of extra storage. The history of this town is unmeasured. Within walking distance to park, post office and museum. The city pool is enclosed and open year round.

40 Whistler Street, Eureka, 89316 3 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | 2,242 Square Feet | Built in 2015

This home is nearly 2,300 sq ft., featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 living areas, a large kitchen/dining room AND a massive laundry room with built in shoe storage, tons of cabinet and counter top space. The master suite has a walk in closet and an oversized bathroom with a double sink vanity, a garden tub, extra storage for necessities and a walk in shower. The other two bedrooms have walk in closets as well! There is a built in desk/office area for those days that you have to work from home or for the nights when your kiddos are working on their homework. The yard is a blank slate waiting for you to make it yours! There's plenty of space for a garage or shop! Put this one on your list to see ASAP!

987 11Th Street, Eureka, 89316 4 Beds 3 Baths | $395,000 | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Well maintained 4 bedroom, 3 bath home located in beautiful Diamond Valley on 8.4 acres on a corner lot. The finished, carpeted basement includes another bedroom (office), full bath, storage and recreation area. The living room has a beautiful built-in fireplace. Convenient sized kitchen and dining room with a sunny enclosed back porch perfect for house plants. TREX uncovered deck with rail and steps in back of the home. Laundry room complete with cabinets and shelves. Gas cook stove and dishwasher 3 years new. Two car detached garage with a cement floor and a breezeway between the home and the garage. 1250 gallon septic system. Domestic well 230', 6" inch casing and 1.5 HP pump. Eureka County School District.

