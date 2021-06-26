Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eureka, NV

Take a look at these homes on the Eureka market now

Posted by 
Eureka Bulletin
Eureka Bulletin
 14 days ago

(Eureka, NV) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Eureka will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f5GlX_0ag7NgUI00

450 Dibble Lane, Eureka, 89316

4 Beds 3 Baths | $350,000 | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 1992

1992 Champion Meadowcreek 44' x 24' manufactured converted mobile home on a full finished basement on .46 acres overlooking the historic town of Eureka. Large detached garage / shop and attached carport. Single wide mobile home on the property to be included in the sale at no value. Total bedrooms = 4, total bathrooms = 3 (includes rooms in finished basement).Eureka County School District. Listing Agent: Marilyn Chapman Email Address: chapmanm23@yahoo.com Broker: Keller Williams Realty Sparks Tenant Occupied. Please call listing agent to schedule a showing.

For open house information, contact Marilyn Chapman, Keller Williams Sierra Nevada at 775-287-6574

Copyright © 2021 Northern Nevada Regional MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNRMLS-190016195)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tjO41_0ag7NgUI00

300 S Spring St., Eureka, 89316

2 Beds 1 Bath | $150,000 | 840 Square Feet | Built in 1976

This is the house for you!! Charming home centrally located in Eureka, Nevada. Mature trees , quiet neighborhood with a fully fenced large backyard. Home has a 15x24 workshop on large lot for the area. Upgraded windows throughout. Close to schools and shopping. All new Stamped concrete driveway and walkways. Lots of extra storage. Please call to get a viewing of this amazing property. Listing Agent: Denise Jorgensen-feist Email Address: denise.jorgensen@cbselectre.com Broker: Coldwell Banker Select RE M The history of this town is unmeasured. Within walking distance to park, post office and museum. The city pool is enclosed and open year round.

For open house information, contact Denise Jorgensen-Feist, Coldwell Banker Select RE M at 775-782-7111

Copyright © 2021 Northern Nevada Regional MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNRMLS-190012423)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kznSg_0ag7NgUI00

40 Whistler Street, Eureka, 89316

3 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | 2,242 Square Feet | Built in 2015

This home is nearly 2,300 sq ft., featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 living areas, a large kitchen/dining room AND a massive laundry room with built in shoe storage, tons of cabinet and counter top space. The master suite has a walk in closet and an oversized bathroom with a double sink vanity, a garden tub, extra storage for necessities and a walk in shower. The other two bedrooms have walk in closets as well! There is a built in desk/office area for those days that you have to work from home or for the nights when your kiddos are working on their homework. The yard is a blank slate waiting for you to make it yours! There's plenty of space for a garage or shop! Put this one on your list to see ASAP!

For open house information, contact Alexis Garrett, Coldwell Banker Excel at 775-738-4078

Copyright © 2021 Elko County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ECARNV-3620429)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J3yuv_0ag7NgUI00

987 11Th Street, Eureka, 89316

4 Beds 3 Baths | $395,000 | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Well maintained 4 bedroom, 3 bath home located in beautiful Diamond Valley on 8.4 acres on a corner lot. The finished, carpeted basement includes another bedroom (office), full bath, storage and recreation area. The living room has a beautiful built-in fireplace. Convenient sized kitchen and dining room with a sunny enclosed back porch perfect for house plants. TREX uncovered deck with rail and steps in back of the home. Laundry room complete with cabinets and shelves. Listing Agent: Marilyn Chapman Email Address: chapmanm23@yahoo.com Broker: Keller Williams Sierra Nevada Gas cook stove and dishwasher 3 years new. Two car detached garage with a cement floor and a breezeway between the home and the garage. 1250 gallon septic system. Domestic well 230', 6" inch casing and 1.5 HP pump. Eureka County School District.

For open house information, contact Marilyn Chapman, Keller Williams Sierra Nevada at 775-287-6574

Copyright © 2021 Northern Nevada Regional MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNRMLS-210004193)

See more property details
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Eureka Bulletin

Eureka Bulletin

Eureka, NV
2
Followers
130
Post
202
Views
ABOUT

With Eureka Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Eureka County, NV
Local
Nevada Business
Nevada State
Nevada Real Estate
State
Nevada State
City
Eureka, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#House Plants#Art#Post Office And Museum#Asap#Coldwell Banker Excel#Trex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Arts
News Break
Real Estate
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden fires head of Social Security Administration

President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, after Saul refused a request to resign from his position. A White House official confirmed that Saul’s employment was terminated. The move was first reported by The Washington Post. David Black, Saul’s deputy who...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden tells Putin Russia must crack down on cybercriminals

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call that he must “take action” against cybercriminals acting in his country and that the U.S. reserves the right to “defend its people and its critical infrastructure” from future attacks. the White House said. The...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

FDA asks for federal investigation of Alzheimer's drug approval

The acting head of the Food and Drug Administration on Friday requested a federal investigation into her own agency's controversial approval of an Alzheimer's drug last month. In a letter to the independent Office of Inspector General, acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock asked the watchdog to investigate the interactions between representatives of Biogen and FDA during the process that led to the approval of the company's Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hill

Biden nominates Garcetti as ambassador to India

President Biden will nominate Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as his ambassador to India, the White House announced Friday, a high-profile position that would force the mayor to step down before his term expires. Garcetti was widely expected to be the pick for India, a nation of more than 1...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. military says withdrawal from Afghanistan 90 percent complete

As the Taliban make significant territorial gains in northern Afghanistan, the U.S. military said Tuesday its exit from the country is more than 90 percent complete. The U.S. Central Command in a statement said the U.S. had officially handed over seven facilities to the Afghan Ministry of Defense. It comes...
Miami, FLPosted by
The Hill

Miami courthouse to undergo repairs amid safety concerns

The Miami-Dade County Courthouse will undergo repairs amid safety concerns following an inspection, officials announced Friday. Officials said in a statement that all business at the courthouse will be conducted virtually. Judges and court staff will begin working remotely “until further notice” starting July 12. The statement was issued by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy