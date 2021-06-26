Chama-curious? These homes are on the market

(Chama, NM) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Chama than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

197 County Road 341, Chama, 87520 4 Beds 3 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in None

Beautiful Well maintained cabin on 4.57 acres +/-. This home has 3 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths in the main part of the home. Radiant in floor heating.Cozy wood burning fire place. Plenty of kitchen cabinet space with corian countertops, a spacious utility room. Carpet in 3 bedrooms vinyl tile in the rest of the home. One car garage with opener. Cabin was updated a few years ago. There is another sleeping quarters with a separate enterance from the main house that has a 3/4 bath. Also a hobby room with a separate entrance as well .The Deck on the cabin has plenty of room to relax and enjoy the beautiful sunsets. Property has 2 Places to park RV'S. Plenty of Mule Deer,Elk,Turkey and an occasional Bear roam the area. Great Trout fishing close by in the Heron and El Vado lakes. River fishing at its best in the Brazos and Chama Rivers. Approximatley 10 miles south of Chama.

For open house information, contact Lawrence Romero, Mossy Oak Properties at 505-865-7800

2523 Danielle Dr., Chama, 87520 4 Beds 2 Baths | $367,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,980 Square Feet | Built in 1984

New Owner Wanted! 6 plus acres with Chamita River in the back yard! 2900+ sq ft 4 bedroom, 2 bath Ranch Style home with attached 2 car insulated and finished garage, additional 2 car detached garage, rustic storage/outbuilding, 60' x 86' metal open barn and small tack shed. A split floor plan with two living areas, stone fireplace, generous bedrooms, spacious kitchen, pro panel roof, wood doors, windows and trim, carpet and tiled traffic and wet areas. Direct backyard access to the river, grassy river bottom areas lined with cottonwoods provide shade and beauty. Enjoy the cool mornings and evenings entertaining on the large back patio. Village utilities in place include electric, natural gas, water and sewer. Located on the south end of Chama your groceries, goods and service are just around the corner. Of course the Chama, NM area is a recreational paradise with mild summers, beautiful fall colors and every type of recreation you can think of including world class big game hunting, dozens of lakes, creeks and rivers for fishing, Mountains to hike, bike and horseback. Hope you don't mind mule deer and elk in the yard? They seem to love the grass and cover the river bottom provides. Property currently has tenants and will be vacant and cleaned prior to closing. Lots of potential for the right buyers with vision. Call today for your personal showing.

For open house information, contact Anthony Trujillo, Mossy Oak Properties at 505-865-7800

499 Pine Ave., Chama, 87520 2 Beds 1 Bath | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in None

Walk into a turn of the Century Doll House. The Home comes Furnished with beautiful Antiques, and incredible Original Art Pieces and Murals by Manfred Rapp, the famous Santa Fe Artist. Two delightful Muraled Bedrooms, a Claw Bath Tub, Dinning Room, Living Room, and Mud/Utility Room. The property is on 3 of Chama's lots, which equals .29 acres and has beautiful back and front yards, with huge, mature Blue Spruce Trees and a variety of other mature trees. It has a carport, and an old historical log building they use for storage. This is truly a beautiful Home, a MUST SEE!!!

For open house information, contact Melissa Clark, United Country N New Mexico RE at 575-756-2196

400 North Pine, Chama, 87520 0 Bed 0 Bath | $339,500 | 800 Square Feet | Built in None

Turn key laundry mat business , Speed Queen Laundry has been in operation for over 50 years at this location. This location has year round access. Equipment has been well maintained as well as replaced with new equipment. There is 20 washers plus 2 large capacity washers along with 24 dryers. There is an office space, and storage space and a 1 car garage. The property also comes with a single wide manufactured home. 2 Bedroom and 2 Baths. Living area, Kitchen and laundry room. There is also a two car garage, and a fully fenced yard with mature trees. This is a great Live/Work opportunity in the Village of Chama.

For open house information, contact Kimberly Hise, Realty One of Chama at 575-756-1351