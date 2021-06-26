Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tillar, AR

Check out these homes for sale in Tillar now

Posted by 
Tillar Bulletin
Tillar Bulletin
 14 days ago

(Tillar, AR) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Tillar. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VxNs5_0ag7Ndq700

405 Puryear, Dumas, 71639

3 Beds 2 Baths | $93,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,286 Square Feet | Built in None

This 3 bedroom/2 bathroom house would be perfect for a first time home buyer or small family! It has a privacy fenced in backyard that is perfect for entertaining and pets! Sellers recently put in all new, energy efficient windows! Don't wait, this listing will not last long! Call me today for your personal showing!

For open house information, contact Shawna Thaxton, Platinum Star Real Estate at 870-510-3208

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21019785)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SWHsN_0ag7Ndq700

904 Highway 65 S, Dumas, 71639

2 Beds 2 Baths | $239,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in None

This listing has it all from large, spacious rooms to your own personal 'man cave'! The front part has been converted into a beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bath home with a large master suite, laundry room, and a beautiful kitchen that is large enough to host the entire family! Once you walk through the the back of the home, you enter a 2 story, fully heated and cooled shop that has a 'man cave' with its own kitchen, living area, and bathroom! This one is a must see! Call today and schedule your showing!

For open house information, contact Shawna Thaxton, Platinum Star Real Estate at 870-510-3208

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21010501)

See more property details
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Tillar Bulletin

Tillar Bulletin

Tillar, AR
25
Followers
193
Post
958
Views
ABOUT

With Tillar Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arkansas State
Arkansas Real Estate
City
Tillar, AR
Local
Arkansas Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homes For Sale#Platinum Star Real Estate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden fires head of Social Security Administration

President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, after Saul refused a request to resign from his position. A White House official confirmed that Saul’s employment was terminated. The move was first reported by The Washington Post. David Black, Saul’s deputy who...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden tells Putin Russia must crack down on cybercriminals

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call that he must “take action” against cybercriminals acting in his country and that the U.S. reserves the right to “defend its people and its critical infrastructure” from future attacks. the White House said. The...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

FDA asks for federal investigation of Alzheimer's drug approval

The acting head of the Food and Drug Administration on Friday requested a federal investigation into her own agency's controversial approval of an Alzheimer's drug last month. In a letter to the independent Office of Inspector General, acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock asked the watchdog to investigate the interactions between representatives of Biogen and FDA during the process that led to the approval of the company's Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hill

Biden nominates Garcetti as ambassador to India

President Biden will nominate Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as his ambassador to India, the White House announced Friday, a high-profile position that would force the mayor to step down before his term expires. Garcetti was widely expected to be the pick for India, a nation of more than 1...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. military says withdrawal from Afghanistan 90 percent complete

As the Taliban make significant territorial gains in northern Afghanistan, the U.S. military said Tuesday its exit from the country is more than 90 percent complete. The U.S. Central Command in a statement said the U.S. had officially handed over seven facilities to the Afghan Ministry of Defense. It comes...
Miami, FLPosted by
The Hill

Miami courthouse to undergo repairs amid safety concerns

The Miami-Dade County Courthouse will undergo repairs amid safety concerns following an inspection, officials announced Friday. Officials said in a statement that all business at the courthouse will be conducted virtually. Judges and court staff will begin working remotely “until further notice” starting July 12. The statement was issued by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy