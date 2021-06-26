Check out these homes for sale in Tillar now

(Tillar, AR) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Tillar. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

405 Puryear, Dumas, 71639 3 Beds 2 Baths | $93,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,286 Square Feet | Built in None

This 3 bedroom/2 bathroom house would be perfect for a first time home buyer or small family! It has a privacy fenced in backyard that is perfect for entertaining and pets! Sellers recently put in all new, energy efficient windows! Don't wait, this listing will not last long! Call me today for your personal showing!

For open house information, contact Shawna Thaxton, Platinum Star Real Estate at 870-510-3208

904 Highway 65 S, Dumas, 71639 2 Beds 2 Baths | $239,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in None

This listing has it all from large, spacious rooms to your own personal 'man cave'! The front part has been converted into a beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bath home with a large master suite, laundry room, and a beautiful kitchen that is large enough to host the entire family! Once you walk through the the back of the home, you enter a 2 story, fully heated and cooled shop that has a 'man cave' with its own kitchen, living area, and bathroom! This one is a must see! Call today and schedule your showing!

For open house information, contact Shawna Thaxton, Platinum Star Real Estate at 870-510-3208