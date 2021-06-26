Check out these Easton homes on the market

(Easton, KS) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Easton than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

2001 High Street, Leavenworth, 66048 4 Beds 3 Baths | $192,500 | 1,988 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Here is your opportunity to purchase a solid, well taken care of Leavenworth home. Plenty of room for your family to grow. A great open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, with plenty of sunlight and great view from the upstairs loft. This home can be easily updated for maximum value. Freshly painted interior, exterior touchups and cleaned, Grading done around the house and some new carpets in the living areas. This Fenced corner lot, perfect for a family with a pet or two. Basement ready to be finished.... Tons of potential and priced accordingly.

1705 Evergreen Street, Leavenworth, 66048 4 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 1978

The home you have dreamed of at a price you can afford. This home is in a lovely location with tons of updates! New furnace/AC, carpet, most windows, exterior and interior paint. Great schools and close to local shopping! All Square Footage is estimated.

108 S 11Th Street, Leavenworth, 66048 3 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | 1,250 Square Feet | Built in 1980

If your looking for a home with multiple entertaining areas then this is the home for you. Within this quiet neighborhood sits this updated 3 bedroom (with a non conforming 4th) house with a wonderful sitting area to watch the sun come up while enjoying a morning cup of coffee. Towards the end of the day there is a covered back deck to relax on or grill some dinner, and just as the sun sets, there is a firepit to offers a great evening treat. Sellers are moving out of state and will miss this house dearly.

1940 Osage Street, Leavenworth, 66048 4 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | 1,836 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Updated ranch home featuring newer roof and gutters. Maintenance free vinyl siding. Full finished basement with 4 bedroom, family room, non-conforming 5th bedroom or office, and 2nd full bath. Newer paint, carpet (hardwoods under carpet), and tile throughout the home within the last 4 years. Entertain guests on the covered, screened-in patio, or in the large backyard with privacy fence.

