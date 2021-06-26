Cancel
Springdale, WA

On the hunt for a home in Springdale? These houses are on the market

Springdale Voice
Springdale Voice
(Springdale, WA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Springdale will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m5Umm_0ag7NaBw00

2054 Sargent, Addy, 99181

3 Beds 2 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,520 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Get away from it all and watch the wildlife in this recently remodeled 3 bed 2 bath home on 9 acres! Relax with the beautiful views while sitting in the comfort of your large open living room. Newly remodeled kitchen with beautiful butcher block countertops and a movable island! On the property is another cabin that can be transformed into an art studio, craft room or bring your tools and imagination. Cabin has no value. Seller is related to list agent

For open house information, contact Jeff Crabb, Professional Realty Services at 888-302-5550

Copyright © 2021 Spokane Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SARWA-202117644)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lvwHX_0ag7NaBw00

4095 Pine View Way, Springdale, 99173

3 Beds 2 Baths | $439,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,417 Square Feet | Built in 2006

What more could you want! End of the road, secure, private setting near Springdale, WA. Commutable to North Spokane or Fairchild AFB. Home is immaculate and move in ready. Large green house is prepped for your gardening needs. The shop is set up for two vehicle parking in front, work shop, large cooled space for your canned goods and supplies, and RV and excess vehicles in the back. Shop will easily hold six vehicles. Great views from your living space or hot tub ''which stays''. All appliances included. Older lawn mower will stay as well and installed air compressor located in the shop with 200 amp service. Loft area in shop could be set up for many uses and is currently used for storage. Property is turnkey with the sprinkler system and AC

For open house information, contact BOB ANDERSON, RE/MAX SELECT ASSOCIATES at 509-684-1000

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Washington Association of Realtor MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEWAAR-39787)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25sCuC_0ag7NaBw00

3296 Skok Rd, Valley, 99181

3 Beds 3 Baths | $500,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,726 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Fantastic location! This home would make a nice multigenerational home with the primary residence 2 bed/ 2 bath with additional living quarters in the basement of 1 bed +office, 1 bath. The loft is 16x60 and provides for lots of extra living area. Hickory cabinets throughout the house. There is an outbuilding that has been converted into a guest cabin. Attached 2 car garage, carport and Huge shop with several different bays and ''like-new'' car lift. Greenhouse, orchard and pasture for the animals. Spacious covered deck along the entire back side of the house. Whole house generator stays with the property. At least 24 hours notice needed for showings.

For open house information, contact TAMMY RINGER, WINDERMERE COLVILLE at 509-684-1012

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Washington Association of Realtor MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEWAAR-39689)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37rXeM_0ag7NaBw00

7693 Jeanne, Ford, 99013

3 Beds 2 Baths | $285,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,512 Square Feet | Built in 2007

5 treed acres with a 3 bedroom 2 home. The property is fenced and cross fenced. This home has many fun features to it, knotty Alder cabinets, vaulted ceilings. The shop is 30 by 40 with nice lean to off one side for additional storage. Raise your own chickens and become a little more self sufficient.

For open house information, contact Warren Schick, Real Estate Marketplace NW,Inc. at 509-276-5445

Copyright © 2021 Spokane Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SARWA-202117762)

Springdale Voice

Springdale Voice

Springdale, WA
ABOUT

With Springdale Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

