Check out these Rhinelander homes on the market

(Rhinelander, WI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Rhinelander. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

4124 Orchard Dr, Rhinelander, 54501 3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,987 Square Feet | Built in 1974

County home w/so much to offer, yet conveniently located only minutes from town! 3 BR 2 BA - 2,900 sq ft split level ranch sits amongst the towering trees of the Northwoods on 0.46 acres w/access to Bass Lake & the Rhinelander Chain. Large open living room & dining area w/patio doors leading to your open sun deck & private back yard w/firepit area. Located beyond the channel you have 1/8 interest in 38 acres which offers great views of nature & more privacy. Many recent updates including a newer metal roof, many new windows, laminate wood flooring throughout main level, new water heater, 2 zone boiler unit, most appliances & mini split AC unit. Large lower-level family room w/wood burning stove great for entertaining as well as a nice workshop & mud room/storage area between the home & attached 2 car garage. Also, a great office space in the lower level for those that need to work from home. Paved Driveway & large yards w/fenced in area great for any outdoor activities you enjoy.

For open house information, contact JEREMY MCCONE, COLDWELL BANKER MULLEADY-RHLDR at 715-369-1223

4695 Hilltop Rd, Rhinelander, 54501 4 Beds 2 Baths | $224,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in None

Located on 9.67 wooded acres, just a couple miles south of Rhinelander this vinyl sided 4-bedroom 1+ bath home is ready for a new owner to put their finishing touches. There is a front enclosed porch, side covered deck, & large back covered deck to relax and enjoy the beauty of the Northwoods. The Kitchen has oak cabinets with solid surface countertop, & spacious pantry close by. The dinning room has beautiful oak flooring with a 3-panel patio door leading you to the covered back deck (12x14). The living room has large windows and a side covered deck. There is a main floor full bathroom with newer vanity & a main floor bedroom. The upstairs has a finished large bedroom, with a 3rd & 4th bedroom partly finished along with a ½ bath. There is a den, storage area hallway & stairway unfinished. There are perennials, raspberries, & blueberries along with a garden. Call today and make this your new home tomorrow.

For open house information, contact JUDY MIXIS, COLDWELL BANKER MULLEADY-RHLDR at 715-369-1223

1328 Woodland Dr, Rhinelander, 54501 3 Beds 1 Bath | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,005 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome Home! This is how you will feel as you enter this home with the updated kitchen and tiled backsplash, living room with gas fireplace, 3 bedrooms, full bath and a family room featuring tongue grove ceiling, pellet stove and deck doors leading out to the private decks and hot tub. The lower level completes the living space featuring a family room with tongue and grove walls, projector/screen, bar area, laundry room and additional storage space. Two car detached garage (heated), double lot and nicely landscaped home -located in a desired neighborhood close to schools, parks and city amenities.

For open house information, contact LISA ALSTEEN, REDMAN REALTY GROUP, LLC at 715-358-0450

3035 Rifle Rd S, Rhinelander, 54501 5 Beds 3 Baths | $589,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,349 Square Feet | Built in None

An amazing lakeside experience awaits on desirable Crescent Lake. This stunning west facing lot with PICTURE PERFECT LEVEL SAND FRONTAGE will surely be the epicenter of family fun. The property and home are ideally suited for serious entertaining with 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, and room sizes that are unusually generous. There are comfy seating areas everywhere, both inside and out, including "on top of the water" (see pics), and the wonderful lakeside deck and firepit area are grand enough to host as many guests as you care to invite. Top quality metal dock system and boat lift are included. The owners have cared for this home for the last 34 years with a loving touch, and now this superb offering will become a Northwoods refuge to a fortunate new buyer! *OFFERS WILL BE REVIEWED ON 6-26 AT 9AM.

For open house information, contact LISA EGGMAN, RE/MAX PROPERTY PROS at 715-480-4333